WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR FIELD TRIP DAY, KIDS DAY THIS THURSDAY AND SATURDAY

RELATED LINKS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State is back in the Nest after its big 91-67 win on the road at Weber State last Saturday. The Hornets open a two-game stretch at home on Thursday, Jan. 16 with their annual Field Trip Day in the Nest. Tip off is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PT as Sacramento State welcomes local students, classes, and teachers to the game.

Spend your lunch with the Hornets this Thursday!



Sacramento State tips off at noon in the Nest for Field Trip Day against @UNC_Bears. #StingersUp #Team55 ���� pic.twitter.com/MsNQvKx34W — Sacramento State Women's Basketball (@SacStateWBB) January 14, 2020

On Saturday, the Hornets will host a free Kids Basketball Clinic following the team's game against Southern Utah. Tip off is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., admission is free for students 12 and under and inclues a team poster giveaway (first 250), and the clinic will begin shortly after the game.

Follow The Action

vs. Northern Colorado - Field Trip Day

The Nest // Sacramento, Calif.

Thursday, January 16 // 12:05 p.m. PT

Tickets: HornetSports.com/tickets

Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 533

Live Stats: HornetStats.com

Twitter: @SacStateWBB

vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds - Kids Day

The Nest // Sacramento, Calif

Saturday, January 18 // 2:05 p.m. PT

Tickets: HornetSports.com/tickets

Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 533

Live Stats: HornetStats.com

Twitter: @SacStateWBB

All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.

All streaming links, news, and updates can always be found by visiting the 2019 Women's Basketball Schedule online at HornetSports.com.

All About the Kids

Thursday is Field Trip Day in the Nest as Sacramento State welcomes local classrooms, teachers, and students to campus for a midday matchup against the visiting Northern Colorado Bears.

Similarly, Saturday's game is the Hornets' annual Kids Day, featuring free admission for children 12 and under, a team poster giveaway for the first 250 kids, and a free one-hour basketball clinic after the game with members of the Sacramento State women's basketball team and coaching staff.

Opening Tip

King on the Court Senior guard Camariah King has led the Hornets in scoring in four straight games, including a career-best 25 points at Northern Arizona. King is averaging 21.3 points and shooting 53% from beyond the arc (17-32).

Senior guard has led the Hornets in scoring in four straight games, including a career-best 25 points at Northern Arizona. King is averaging 21.3 points and shooting 53% from beyond the arc (17-32). Momentum For Milee Sophomore guard Milee Enger has scored in double figures in four straight games for the Hornets, the longest streak of her career. She scored a career-best 14 at Northern Arizona.

Sophomore guard has scored in double figures in four straight games for the Hornets, the longest streak of her career. She scored a career-best 14 at Northern Arizona. Weekend For the Kids Thursday is Field Trip Day in the Nest with a special 12:05 pm tip off and Saturday is Kids Day, featuring a postgame basketball clinic with Hornets players and coaches.

By The Numbers

76: Field goal attempts per game for the Hornets (76.5), the second most in the NCAA (Troy, 77.1).

35: 3-point field goal attempts per game for Sac State (35.0), second most in the country (FGCU, 36.9).

5: Satistical categories in which Sacramento State ranks among the top-20 in the nation.

About Last Week

Sacramento State had a thrilling week this past week, first dropping a heartbreaker in double-overtime, 114-107, at Northern Arizona before picking up its first win on the road in a dominant, 91-67, showing at Weber State.

Against the Lumberjacks, the Hornets scored a season-high 107 points on an excellent 42.4% shooting. Six different Hornets finished in double-digits, led by Camariah King's career-high 25. Kennedy Nicholas and Tiana Johnson each recorded a double-double.

On Saturday, Sacramento State continued its hot shooting, scoring 91 points while shooting a season-high 48.5%, including 37.5% from three, also a season-best. All five starters finished in double-digits.

Back In The Nest

After three straight games on the road, Sacramento State is back in the Nest for the weekend. Of the team's 15 remaining games, eight will be played in the friendly confines of Sacramento State.

At home this year, the Hornets are 2-3, average 72.4 points, and are shooting 33.7%.

Victory on the Road

Sacramento State's 91-67 win on the road at Weber State last Saturday was its first road win of the season. The Hornets are now 1-8 despite averaging nearly 76 points per game away from the Nest.

The Century Mark

The Hornets scored 107 points last Thursday at Northern Arizona, their first 100-point game since scoring 109 last November in a 109-107 win over Illinois at Cal Poly's ShareSLO Holiday Invitational over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Sharpshooters

Sacramento State shot 45.0% in two games last week, well above its season-average of 34.8%. Included in that 45% was an excellent 36.3% showing from beyond the arc.

Anywhere on the Floor

Through the first half of the season, the Hornets are attempting just over half of their shots from beyond the three point line. Of Sacramento State's 490 total attempts this season, 249 have come from beyond the arc (50.8%).

Career Nights For Everyone

Last Thursday's double-overtime affair at Northern Arizona featured multiple career performances for the Hornets. Included among them...

Camariah King's 25 points, passing her previous high of 20 set with Nevada. Also her eight assists.

25 points, passing her previous high of 20 set with Nevada. Also her eight assists. Milee Enger's 14 points, passing her previous high of 13 (multiple times). Also her seven assists.

14 points, passing her previous high of 13 (multiple times). Also her seven assists. Tiana Johnson's career-high 11 rebounds also gave her first career double-double (10 pts).

career-high 11 rebounds also gave her first career double-double (10 pts). Brooke Panfili's 12 points, set on a career-high five made field goals (5-11, 2-6 3PT).

Great At the Line

Sacramento State's Camariah King (92.6%, 25-27) and Tiana Johnson (90.3%, 28-31) lead the Big Sky in free throw shooting this season. They are the only qualified players shooting over 90% from the free throw line in the conference.

- For complete Women's Basketball weekly notes, CLICK HERE. -