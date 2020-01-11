Text-Only Site

WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO CONVINCING 91-67 WIN AT WEBER STATE

WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO CONVINCING 91-67 WIN AT WEBER STATE

Game Leaders

Sacramento State
Pts: Camariah King - 23
Reb: Kennedy Nicholas - 8
Ast: Milee Enger - 6
Weber State
Pts: Kayla Watkins - 17
Reb: Kori Pentzer - 8
Ast: Kayla Watkins - 4

Team Stats

Sacramento State
Weber State

Field Goals

(33-68)
(24-63)

Field Goal %

48.5%
38.1%

Rebounds

28
38

Assists

15
12

Turnovers

9
26

Pts off Turnovers

34
8

2nd Chance Pts

7
9

Pts in the Paint

42
32

Fastbreak Pts

11
2

Bench Pts

12
20
full stats
Posted: Jan 11, 2020

OGDEN, Utah. – All five starters scored in double-figures on Saturday as Sacramento State cruised to a 91-67 road win over Weber State. The Hornets had its best shooting game of the season in the effort.

With the win, Sacramento State improved to 3-11 overall while picking up its first Big Sky win (1-4). Weber State falls to 3-11 overall and 1-4 in league, as well.

Sacramento State took its first lead of the afternoon with four minutes left in the first quarter on a Kennedy Nicholas layup and never looked back. The Hornets extended their lead to nine at the half before going on a 14-4 run to close the third quarter with a 20-point, 80-60 lead.

Things slowed down in the fourth, but Sacramento State outscored the Wildcats, 11-7, in the final 10 minutes to seal the victory.

The Hornets shot a season-best 48.5% (33-68), including 37.5% (9-24) from three, also a season best.

34 of Sacramento State's 91 points came directly off 26 Weber State turnovers. The Hornets committed just nine turnovers of their own in the game. Sacramento State also scored 42 points in the paint, compared to 32 for the Wildcats.

Camariah King again paced the offense, finishing with a game-high 23 points in the win on 8-for-15 shooting. The senior guard was 3-for-4 from three and added four free throws. She also collected four assists and a game-high five steals.

King has led the Hornets in scoring in four straight games. During that stretch, King is averaging 21.3 points on 46% shooting. She has raised her average from 8.3 to 13.0 in those four games.

Playing in front of her hometown crowd, sophomore guard Milee Enger put up 12 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to three straight games. Enger, who grew up just an hour outside of Ogden, finished with a game-high six assists while adding four steals.

Three others – Kennedy Nicholas (17 points), Tiana Johnson (14), and Summer Menke (13) – also finished in double figures for the Hornets, the second time in as many games that five players have broken the 10-point mark.

Saturday's win was Sacramento State's first against a Big Sky opponent this season and its first against a Div. I program. It was also the first road win for the Hornets this year.

Sacramento State's win over Weber State closed out a three-game trip during which the Hornets went 1-2. They will return home for a midday, midweek match against Northern Colorado on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Tip off is scheduled for noon PT as the game is Field Trip Day in the Nest for local students. The game will stream live online on Pluto.TV with live stats available at HornetSports.com.

More information on Sacramento State women's basketball and all Hornets sports can also be found by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online.  

WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO CONVINCING 91-67 WIN AT WEBER STATE
January 11, 2020 WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO CONVINCING 91-67 WIN AT WEBER STATE
DOUBLE OVERTIME THRILLER ENDS IN HEARTBREAK AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO THE LUMBERJACKS, 114-107
January 9, 2020 DOUBLE OVERTIME THRILLER ENDS IN HEARTBREAK AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO THE LUMBERJACKS, 114-107
WOMEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES ROAD TRIP WITH GAMES AT NORTHERN ARIZONA, WEBER STATE
January 7, 2020 WOMEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES ROAD TRIP WITH GAMES AT NORTHERN ARIZONA, WEBER STATE
WOMEN'S HOOPS FALLS TO IDAHO STATE SATURDAY ON THE ROAD
January 4, 2020 WOMEN'S HOOPS FALLS TO IDAHO STATE SATURDAY ON THE ROAD
WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO IDAHO STATE FOR SATURDAY MATCHUP
January 2, 2020 WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO IDAHO STATE FOR SATURDAY MATCHUP
KING SCORES SEASON-HIGH 18 BUT WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS MONDAY NIGHT MATCHUP TO MONTANA, 64-60 
December 30, 2019 KING SCORES SEASON-HIGH 18 BUT WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS MONDAY NIGHT MATCHUP TO MONTANA, 64-60 
WOMEN’S HOOPS STUMBLES IN CONFERENCE OPENER VS. MONTANA STATE
December 28, 2019 WOMEN’S HOOPS STUMBLES IN CONFERENCE OPENER VS. MONTANA STATE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS MONTANA STATE, MONTANA TO OPEN BIG SKY PLAY
December 26, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS MONTANA STATE, MONTANA TO OPEN BIG SKY PLAY
IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION
December 19, 2019 IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CLOSES NON-CONFERENCE PLAY THURSDAY IN THE NEST
December 18, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CLOSES NON-CONFERENCE PLAY THURSDAY IN THE NEST
THRILLING RUN ENDS MUCH TOO SOON AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO OHIO STATE TUESDAY IN THE NEST
December 17, 2019 THRILLING RUN ENDS MUCH TOO SOON AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO OHIO STATE TUESDAY IN THE NEST
WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR MARQUEE MATCHUP TUESDAY WITH OHIO STATE
December 16, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR MARQUEE MATCHUP TUESDAY WITH OHIO STATE
LATE-GAME STRUGGLES UNDO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL IN TOUGH LOSS AT SAN FRANCISCO, 87-82
December 14, 2019 LATE-GAME STRUGGLES UNDO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL IN TOUGH LOSS AT SAN FRANCISCO, 87-82
WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SAN FRANCISCO FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP
December 12, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SAN FRANCISCO FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BACK-AND-FORTH AFFAIR AT SEATTLE U, 88-84
December 6, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BACK-AND-FORTH AFFAIR AT SEATTLE U, 88-84
WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SEATTLE U FOR FRIDAY MATINEE MATCHUP
December 5, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SEATTLE U FOR FRIDAY MATINEE MATCHUP
NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
December 3, 2019 NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS HEARTBREAKER IN DOUBLE OVERTIME, 77-75, AT UC DAVIS
November 26, 2019 WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS HEARTBREAKER IN DOUBLE OVERTIME, 77-75, AT UC DAVIS
WOMEN'S HOOPS CLASHES WITH CAUSEWAY RIVAL UC DAVIS ON THE ROAD TUESDAY
November 25, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS CLASHES WITH CAUSEWAY RIVAL UC DAVIS ON THE ROAD TUESDAY
WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS WEDNESDAY MATINEE AT CAL POLY
November 20, 2019 WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS WEDNESDAY MATINEE AT CAL POLY
WOMEN'S HOOPS PLAYS WEDNESDAY AT CAL POLY IN MIDDAY MATCHUP
November 19, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS PLAYS WEDNESDAY AT CAL POLY IN MIDDAY MATCHUP
LATE PUSH COMES UP SHORT AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS AT SAN JOSE STATE, 73-67
November 17, 2019 LATE PUSH COMES UP SHORT AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS AT SAN JOSE STATE, 73-67
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TAKES ON SAN JOSE STATE SUNDAY ON THE ROAD
November 15, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TAKES ON SAN JOSE STATE SUNDAY ON THE ROAD
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CRUISES TO 86-55 WIN OVER CAL MARITIME IN HOME OPENER 
November 13, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CRUISES TO 86-55 WIN OVER CAL MARITIME IN HOME OPENER 
WOMEN'S HOOPS HOSTS CAL MARITIME WEDNESDAY FOR HOME OPENER
November 12, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS HOSTS CAL MARITIME WEDNESDAY FOR HOME OPENER
BADE SCORES 26 IN SEASON OPENER, BUT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NEVADA, 83-72
November 9, 2019 BADE SCORES 26 IN SEASON OPENER, BUT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NEVADA, 83-72
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON ON SATURDAY AT NEVADA
November 8, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON ON SATURDAY AT NEVADA
NIGHT IN THE NEST RETURNS, WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DINNER EVENT SET FOR NOV. 7
October 22, 2019 NIGHT IN THE NEST RETURNS, WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DINNER EVENT SET FOR NOV. 7
KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
October 14, 2019 KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEGINS OFFICIAL PRACTICE MONDAY, SEASON JUST OVER A MONTH AWAY
September 30, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEGINS OFFICIAL PRACTICE MONDAY, SEASON JUST OVER A MONTH AWAY
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES 2019-20 SCHEDULE
August 8, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES 2019-20 SCHEDULE