WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO CONVINCING 91-67 WIN AT WEBER STATE

OGDEN, Utah. – All five starters scored in double-figures on Saturday as Sacramento State cruised to a 91-67 road win over Weber State. The Hornets had its best shooting game of the season in the effort.

With the win, Sacramento State improved to 3-11 overall while picking up its first Big Sky win (1-4). Weber State falls to 3-11 overall and 1-4 in league, as well.

Sacramento State took its first lead of the afternoon with four minutes left in the first quarter on a Kennedy Nicholas layup and never looked back. The Hornets extended their lead to nine at the half before going on a 14-4 run to close the third quarter with a 20-point, 80-60 lead.

Things slowed down in the fourth, but Sacramento State outscored the Wildcats, 11-7, in the final 10 minutes to seal the victory.

The Hornets shot a season-best 48.5% (33-68), including 37.5% (9-24) from three, also a season best.

34 of Sacramento State's 91 points came directly off 26 Weber State turnovers. The Hornets committed just nine turnovers of their own in the game. Sacramento State also scored 42 points in the paint, compared to 32 for the Wildcats.

Camariah King again paced the offense, finishing with a game-high 23 points in the win on 8-for-15 shooting. The senior guard was 3-for-4 from three and added four free throws. She also collected four assists and a game-high five steals.

King has led the Hornets in scoring in four straight games. During that stretch, King is averaging 21.3 points on 46% shooting. She has raised her average from 8.3 to 13.0 in those four games.

Playing in front of her hometown crowd, sophomore guard Milee Enger put up 12 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to three straight games. Enger, who grew up just an hour outside of Ogden, finished with a game-high six assists while adding four steals.

Three others – Kennedy Nicholas (17 points), Tiana Johnson (14), and Summer Menke (13) – also finished in double figures for the Hornets, the second time in as many games that five players have broken the 10-point mark.

Saturday's win was Sacramento State's first against a Big Sky opponent this season and its first against a Div. I program. It was also the first road win for the Hornets this year.

Sacramento State's win over Weber State closed out a three-game trip during which the Hornets went 1-2. They will return home for a midday, midweek match against Northern Colorado on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Tip off is scheduled for noon PT as the game is Field Trip Day in the Nest for local students. The game will stream live online on Pluto.TV with live stats available at HornetSports.com.

More information on Sacramento State women's basketball and all Hornets sports can also be found by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online.