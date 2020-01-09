DOUBLE OVERTIME THRILLER ENDS IN HEARTBREAK AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO THE LUMBERJACKS, 114-107

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Sacramento State put up a season-high 107 points Thursday night on the road in Flagstaff, but it was Northern Arizona who came out on top in double-overtime, 114-107.

It was an offensive showcase in Flagstaff as Sacramento State (2-11, 0-4 Big Sky) and Northern Arizona (5-8, 2-2 Big Sky) combined for 191 field goal attempts.

Sacramento State's 107 points are the most scored this season and the team's most since scoring 109 a year ago in a win over Illinois.

The Hornets did their scoring 39-for-92 (42.4%) shooting, including a 15-for-42 showing from beyond the arc. The 92 attempts are the second most in a game this year for Sacramento State, three back of the team's 95 attempts against Cal Maritime earlier this season.

A new season high, the Hornets' 15 made three-point field goals passed their previous season high of 13, a mark they set at San Francisco on Dec. 14.

Five of Thursday's made threes came courtesy of Camariah King, who finished with a career-high 25 points on 8-of-18 shooting. King led the Hornets in scoring and in assists, picking up eight in the 50-minute contest. The senior guard also led Sacramento State with 44 minutes on the court.

Kennedy Nicholas also put together a big game for Sacramento State, finishing with 20 points and a game-high 18 rebounds for her second double-double of the year. The senior forward was 9-for-18 from the floor and also added a season-high four blocks to go with two steals.

Milee Enger had a career night for the Hornets, setting new bests in both points (14) and assists (7). The sophomore guard was 3-for-8 from beyond the arc and added five free throws while playing 43 minutes, second most on the squad. She also collected four rebounds.

Three other Hornets also finished in double-figures as Summer Menke (15), Brooke Panfili (12), and Tiana Johnson (10) all broke the 10-point mark.

For Panfili, the 12 points represented a new career-best, passing her previous mark of nine, set earlier this season against Cal Maritime.

Despite the overall offensive output by the Hornets on Thursday, Northern Arizona was just a little bit better, keeping pace with Sacramento State before pulling away in the second overtime period. The Lumberjacks shot 41.4% (41-99) overall and 35.9% (14-39) from three. Northern Arizona also won the rebound battle, out-collecting Sacramento State, 62-53.

Thursday night was the second time this season that Sacramento State found itself in double-overtime. The Hornets came out on the wrong side of another back-and-forth double OT thriller earlier this year at UC Davis, 77-75.

Sacramento State's game at NAU was the first of two this weekend as the Hornets return to action on Saturday at Weber State. The Wildcats (3-10, 1-3 Big Sky) picked up their first conference win of the season Thursday night, defeating Northern Colorado, 65-60.

The Hornets and Wildcats will tip off on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT. The game will stream live online on Pluto.TV with live stats available at HornetSports.com.

