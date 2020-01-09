Text-Only Site

DOUBLE OVERTIME THRILLER ENDS IN HEARTBREAK AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO THE LUMBERJACKS, 114-107

Game Leaders

Sacramento State
Pts: Camariah King - 25
Reb: Kennedy Nicholas - 18
Ast: Camariah King - 8
Northern Arizona
Pts: Nina Radford - 29
Reb: Khiarica Rasheed - 14
Ast: Caitlin Malvar - 11

Team Stats

Sacramento State
Northern Arizona

Field Goals

(39-92)
(41-99)

Field Goal %

42.4%
41.4%

Rebounds

53
62

Assists

24
31

Turnovers

14
11

Pts off Turnovers

11
20

2nd Chance Pts

17
18

Pts in the Paint

38
38

Fastbreak Pts

13
15

Bench Pts

35
17
full stats
Posted: Jan 09, 2020

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Sacramento State put up a season-high 107 points Thursday night on the road in Flagstaff, but it was Northern Arizona who came out on top in double-overtime, 114-107.

It was an offensive showcase in Flagstaff as Sacramento State (2-11, 0-4 Big Sky) and Northern Arizona (5-8, 2-2 Big Sky) combined for 191 field goal attempts.

Sacramento State's 107 points are the most scored this season and the team's most since scoring 109 a year ago in a win over Illinois.

The Hornets did their scoring 39-for-92 (42.4%) shooting, including a 15-for-42 showing from beyond the arc. The 92 attempts are the second most in a game this year for Sacramento State, three back of the team's 95 attempts against Cal Maritime earlier this season.

A new season high, the Hornets' 15 made three-point field goals passed their previous season high of 13, a mark they set at San Francisco on Dec. 14.

Five of Thursday's made threes came courtesy of Camariah King, who finished with a career-high 25 points on 8-of-18 shooting. King led the Hornets in scoring and in assists, picking up eight in the 50-minute contest. The senior guard also led Sacramento State with 44 minutes on the court.

Kennedy Nicholas also put together a big game for Sacramento State, finishing with 20 points and a game-high 18 rebounds for her second double-double of the year. The senior forward was 9-for-18 from the floor and also added a season-high four blocks to go with two steals.

Milee Enger had a career night for the Hornets, setting new bests in both points (14) and assists (7). The sophomore guard was 3-for-8 from beyond the arc and added five free throws while playing 43 minutes, second most on the squad. She also collected four rebounds.

Three other Hornets also finished in double-figures as Summer Menke (15), Brooke Panfili (12), and Tiana Johnson (10) all broke the 10-point mark.

For Panfili, the 12 points represented a new career-best, passing her previous mark of nine, set earlier this season against Cal Maritime.

Despite the overall offensive output by the Hornets on Thursday, Northern Arizona was just a little bit better, keeping pace with Sacramento State before pulling away in the second overtime period. The Lumberjacks shot 41.4% (41-99) overall and 35.9% (14-39) from three. Northern Arizona also won the rebound battle, out-collecting Sacramento State, 62-53.

Thursday night was the second time this season that Sacramento State found itself in double-overtime. The Hornets came out on the wrong side of another back-and-forth double OT thriller earlier this year at UC Davis, 77-75.

Sacramento State's game at NAU was the first of two this weekend as the Hornets return to action on Saturday at Weber State. The Wildcats (3-10, 1-3 Big Sky) picked up their first conference win of the season Thursday night, defeating Northern Colorado, 65-60.

The Hornets and Wildcats will tip off on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT. The game will stream live online on Pluto.TV with live stats available at HornetSports.com.

More information on Sacramento State women's basketball and all Hornets sports can also be found by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online.  

