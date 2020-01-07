WOMEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES ROAD TRIP WITH GAMES AT NORTHERN ARIZONA, WEBER STATE

RELATED LINKS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State continues its trek through the mountain states with games at Northern Arizona and Weber State on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. The Hornets first take on the Lumberjacks of NAU on Thursday evening before heading to Utah to face the Wildcats.

Follow The Action

at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome // Flagstaff, Ariz.

Thursday, January 9 // 5:35 p.m. PT

Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 539

Live Stats: HornetStats.com

Twitter: @SacStateWBB

at Weber State Wildcats

Dee Events Center // Ogden, Utah

Saturday, January 11 // 1:05 p.m. PT

Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 535

Live Stats: HornetStats.com

Twitter: @SacStateWBB

All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.

All streaming links, news, and updates can always be found by visiting the 2019 Women's Basketball Schedule online at HornetSports.com.

About Last Week

Sacramento State played just once this past week, a Saturday road game at Idaho State. Despite career afternoons from both Camariah King and Milee Enger, the Hornets never led in an 80-62 loss to the Bengals.

For the second straight game, King led the Sacramento State offense in scoring, putting up a season-best 19 points on 6-for-14 shooting, including 3-for-8 from three.

Enger matched her career-best with 13 points, shooting 5-for-12 from the floor and 3-for-4 from the free throw line. Enger played 28 minutes, second most on the team, in the game.

Kennedy Nicholas finished one rebound shy of her third double-double of the year, going for 13 and 9.

On the Road Again

Sacramento State remains on the road this weekend with games Thursday and Saturday at Northern Arizona and Weber State. Including last Saturday's contest at Idaho State, the three-game trip is the longest remaining road trip of the year for the Hornets.

For the season, the Hornets have played seven of their 12 games on the road. They are 0-7 on the road.

King on The Court

Senior guard Camariah King scored a season-high and Sacramento State career-high 19 points last Saturday at Idaho State. King made 6-of-14 shots, including a 3-for-8 showing from beyond the arc. She was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line.

King's 19 points were her most in a Hornets uniform and one shy of her collegiate best, a 20-point showing for Nevada last season.

Makes for Milee

Sophomore guard Milee Enger matched her career-best with 13 points in Sacramento State's game at Idaho State last Saturday. Enger was 5-for-12 from the floor and 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the effort. The 13 points matched her career-best from last season, a 13-point performance against Montana State (also 5-12, including 3-8 from three).

Offensive Rebounds

While the Hornets rank second in rebounds per game, they are the Big Sky's best when it comes to offensive rebounds. Sacramento State averages 17.3 offensive boards per contest. Not only is that the best in the Big Sky, but it ranks as 5th highest in the country.

Rebounding Leader

Senior forward Kennedy Nicholas leads Sacramento State and ranks third in the Big Sky with 7.7 rebounds per game. She is the team and league leader in offensive boards, averaging 3.2. A season ago, Nicholas led the Big Sky with 11.1 rebounds per game.

More Shots Than Most

Sacramento State averages 75.9 shots per game, second most in the NCAA (Troy, 77.7). The Hornets took a season-high 95 shots against Cal Maritime earlier this year and have breached the 90-shot mark twice (also vs. Pacific Union). The Hornets have taken fewer than 70 shots just twice this season (62 at Cal Poly, 67 vs. Montana State).

Senior Shooters

Senior guards Gabi Bade and Camariah King each rank among the Big Sky's top-5 in threes per game. Bade is second in the league, averaging 2.4 made threes per game, while King checks in at fifth with an even 2.0.

Piling Up Steals

Sacramento State leads the Big Sky and ranks 20th in the nation with 11.3 steals per game. The team's 136 total steals are second in the Big Sky (60th NCAA).

Sophomore guard Summer Menke leads the Hornets with 2.1 steals per game. That mark ranks fifth in the league and is most among all sophomores. Right behind her is Gabi Bade, who ranks seventh with 1.7 steals per game. Five different Hornets average at least a steal per game.

First for Olivares

Freshman guard Jordan Olivares made her first career start last Saturday at Idaho State. Olivares has appeared in 11 of Sacramento State's 12 games this season and averages 11 minutes per game.

More About Starters

Sacramento State has used nine different starting lineups in 12 games this year, more than half of the 15 total different lineups used a year ago. The Hornets have used the same starting five in back-to-back games just three times this season. They have never had the same starting five more than twice.

Great At the Line

Sacramento State's Tiana Johnson is shooting a Big Sky-best 92.6 percent from the free throw line this season. The redshirt sophomore is 25-for-27 and nearly three percent better than the next player, Montana's Jamie Pickens (89.7%).

- For complete weekly women's basketball notes, CLICK HERE. -