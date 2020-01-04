WOMEN'S HOOPS FALLS TO IDAHO STATE SATURDAY ON THE ROAD

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Camariah King scored a season-high 19 points and Milee Enger matched her career best with 13, but Sacramento State came up short, 80-62, at Idaho State.

With the loss, Sacramento State falls to 2-10 overall and 0-3 in Big Sky play. The Bengals improve to 6-6 overall and 2-1 in league.

For the second straight game, senior guard Camariah King led Sacramento State in scoring, putting up a season-best and game-high 19 points on 6-for-14 shooting. King was 3-for-8 from beyond the arc and a perfect 4-for-4 at the free throw line.

In her last two games, King is averaging 18.5 points on 43% shooting. She has made nine threes in those two games.

Milee Enger finished with 13 points, matching her career high, a mark she set against Montana State last season. Enger was 5-for-12 from the floor while playing a team-high 29 minutes.

Kennedy Nicholas also finished in double digits for Sacramento State, scoring 13 points. She finished one rebound shy of a double-double, collecting a team-high nine boards. Six of her rebounds came off the offensive glass. Nicholas also added two blocks in the game.

Overall, however, Sacramento State shot just 29.6% (21-71), including 21.9% (7-32) from three-point range. The Hornets' struggles from the free throw line continued on Saturday, as well, with the team making just 13 of 24 attempts (54.2%).

Idaho State shot 45% overall and 46% from beyond the arc. Dora Goles scored 17 points to lead the Bengals while two others finished with 10+ points.

The two teams were nearly even in rebounds, though the Bengals held the slight edge, 46-42. Sacramento State won the turnover battle, forcing Idaho State into 18 giveaways and turning those into 16 points.

Sacramento State will continue its road trip with a Thursday contest at Northern Arizona. Tip off on Thursday is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT. More information on Sacramento State women's basketball and all Hornets sports can also be found by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online.