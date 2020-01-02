WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO IDAHO STATE FOR SATURDAY MATCHUP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento State women's basketball team will hit the road for one game this weekend, traveling to Idaho to face the Bengals of Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT.

at Idaho State Bengals

Reed Gym // Pocatello, Idaho

Saturday, January 4 // 1:05 p.m. PT

All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.

All streaming links, news, and updates can always be found by visiting the 2019 Women's Basketball Schedule online at HornetSports.com.

More Shots Than Most

The Hornets average 76.4 shots per game, second most in the NCAA (Troy, 77.9). Sacramento State took a season-high 95 shots against Cal Maritime earlier this year and have breached the 90-shot mark twice (also vs. Pacific Union). The Hornets have taken fewer than 70 shots just twice this season (62 at Cal Poly, 67 vs. Montana State).

Taking Threes

In addition to being one of the NCAA's most prolific shooting teams, Sacramento State also ranks second in the country in three-point field goal attempts per game at 35.6. The Hornets trail only Florida Gulf Coast University, which averages 37.0 three-point attempts per game.

Sacramento State took a season-high 47 three-point attempts against Pacific Union and has now eclipsed the 40-attempt mark four times in 11 games.

Threes Per Game

A lot of attempts means a lot of makes, and Sacramento State's 8.9 made threes per game rank most in the Big Sky and 19th in the nation. The Hornets made a season-high 13 threes earlier this season at San Francisco (13-41).

Not Many Threes Allowed

While the Hornets make a lot of threes, they don't allow many, ranking second in the Big Sky and 12th in the entire nation with a 24.0% 3PTFG against. Sacramento State has allowed just 48 threes all season, second fewest in the Big Sky.

Piling Up Steals

Sacramento State leads the Big Sky and ranks 17th in the nation with 12.0 steals per game. The team's 132 total steals are also best in the Big Sky (40th NCAA).

Sophomore guard Summer Menke leads the Hornets with 2.1 steals per game. That mark ranks fifth in the league and is most among all sophomores. Right behind her is Gabi Bade , who ranks eighth with 1.8 steals per game. Five different Hornets average at least a steal per game.

Winning the Turnover Battle

In line with the team's league-leading 12.0 steals per game, the Hornets are also the best in the Big Sky in terms of turnover margin. Sacramento State's +5.64 turnover margin is also 30th in the NCAA.

Starts with Summer

Sophomore guard Summer Menke is the only Hornet to have started each of Sacramento State's 11 games this year. Behind her, seniors Gabi Bade and Kennedy Nicholas each have eight starts. In total, seven players have five or more starts for Sacramento State this season.

Good From the Floor

Sacramento State's Tiana Johnson and Kennedy Nicholas both rank among the Big Sky's top-10 in terms of field goal percentage. Johnson leads the Hornets and ranks fourth in the Big Sky at 51.6% while Nicholas checks in at sixth with an even 50.0%.

Big Sky's Best

In total, Sacramento State leads the Big Sky Conference in nine statistical categories:

Steals (132), steals per game (12.0), turnovers forced (22.6), turnover margin (+5.64), offensive rebounds (187), o-boards per game (17.0), three-point field goals attempted (392), made (98), and made per game (8.9).