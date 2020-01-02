Text-Only Site

WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO IDAHO STATE FOR SATURDAY MATCHUP

WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO IDAHO STATE FOR SATURDAY MATCHUP
Posted: Jan 02, 2020
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento State women's basketball team will hit the road for one game this weekend, traveling to Idaho to face the Bengals of Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT. 
 
Follow The Action
at Idaho State Bengals
Reed Gym // Pocatello, Idaho
Saturday, January 4 // 1:05 p.m. PT
Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 543
Live Stats: HornetStats.com
Twitter: @SacStateWBB
 
All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.
 
All streaming links, news, and updates can always be found by visiting the 2019 Women's Basketball Schedule online at HornetSports.com.
 
More Shots Than Most
The Hornets average 76.4 shots per game, second most in the NCAA (Troy, 77.9). Sacramento State took a season-high 95 shots against Cal Maritime earlier this year and have breached the 90-shot mark twice (also vs. Pacific Union). The Hornets have taken fewer than 70 shots just twice this season (62 at Cal Poly, 67 vs. Montana State).
 
Taking Threes
In addition to being one of the NCAA's most prolific shooting teams, Sacramento State also ranks second in the country in three-point field goal attempts per game at 35.6. The Hornets trail only Florida Gulf Coast University, which averages 37.0 three-point attempts per game. 
 
Sacramento State took a season-high 47 three-point attempts against Pacific Union and has now eclipsed the 40-attempt mark four times in 11 games.
 
Threes Per Game
A lot of attempts means a lot of makes, and Sacramento State's 8.9 made threes per game rank most in the Big Sky and 19th in the nation. The Hornets made a season-high 13 threes earlier this season at San Francisco (13-41).
 
Not Many Threes Allowed
While the Hornets make a lot of threes, they don't allow many, ranking second in the Big Sky and 12th in the entire nation with a 24.0% 3PTFG against. Sacramento State has allowed just 48 threes all season, second fewest in the Big Sky.
 
Piling Up Steals
Sacramento State leads the Big Sky and ranks 17th in the nation with 12.0 steals per game. The team's 132 total steals are also best in the Big Sky (40th NCAA).
 
Sophomore guard Summer Menke leads the Hornets with 2.1 steals per game. That mark ranks fifth in the league and is most among all sophomores. Right behind her is Gabi Bade, who ranks eighth with 1.8 steals per game. Five different Hornets average at least a steal per game. 
 
Winning the Turnover Battle
In line with the team's league-leading 12.0 steals per game, the Hornets are also the best in the Big Sky in terms of turnover margin. Sacramento State's +5.64 turnover margin is also 30th in the NCAA. 
 
Starts with Summer
Sophomore guard Summer Menke is the only Hornet to have started each of Sacramento State's 11 games this year. Behind her, seniors Gabi Bade and Kennedy Nicholas each have eight starts. In total, seven players have five or more starts for Sacramento State this season. 
 
Good From the Floor
Sacramento State's Tiana Johnson and Kennedy Nicholas both rank among the Big Sky's top-10 in terms of field goal percentage. Johnson leads the Hornets and ranks fourth in the Big Sky at 51.6% while Nicholas checks in at sixth with an even 50.0%.
 
Big Sky's Best
In total, Sacramento State leads the Big Sky Conference in nine statistical categories: 
 
Steals (132), steals per game (12.0), turnovers forced (22.6), turnover margin (+5.64), offensive rebounds (187), o-boards per game (17.0), three-point field goals attempted (392), made (98), and made per game (8.9).
 
- For complete weekly notes, CLICK HERE. -
WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO IDAHO STATE FOR SATURDAY MATCHUP
January 2, 2020 WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO IDAHO STATE FOR SATURDAY MATCHUP
KING SCORES SEASON-HIGH 18 BUT WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS MONDAY NIGHT MATCHUP TO MONTANA, 64-60 
December 30, 2019 KING SCORES SEASON-HIGH 18 BUT WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS MONDAY NIGHT MATCHUP TO MONTANA, 64-60 
WOMEN’S HOOPS STUMBLES IN CONFERENCE OPENER VS. MONTANA STATE
December 28, 2019 WOMEN’S HOOPS STUMBLES IN CONFERENCE OPENER VS. MONTANA STATE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS MONTANA STATE, MONTANA TO OPEN BIG SKY PLAY
December 26, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS MONTANA STATE, MONTANA TO OPEN BIG SKY PLAY
IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION
December 19, 2019 IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CLOSES NON-CONFERENCE PLAY THURSDAY IN THE NEST
December 18, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CLOSES NON-CONFERENCE PLAY THURSDAY IN THE NEST
THRILLING RUN ENDS MUCH TOO SOON AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO OHIO STATE TUESDAY IN THE NEST
December 17, 2019 THRILLING RUN ENDS MUCH TOO SOON AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO OHIO STATE TUESDAY IN THE NEST
WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR MARQUEE MATCHUP TUESDAY WITH OHIO STATE
December 16, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR MARQUEE MATCHUP TUESDAY WITH OHIO STATE
LATE-GAME STRUGGLES UNDO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL IN TOUGH LOSS AT SAN FRANCISCO, 87-82
December 14, 2019 LATE-GAME STRUGGLES UNDO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL IN TOUGH LOSS AT SAN FRANCISCO, 87-82
WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SAN FRANCISCO FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP
December 12, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SAN FRANCISCO FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BACK-AND-FORTH AFFAIR AT SEATTLE U, 88-84
December 6, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BACK-AND-FORTH AFFAIR AT SEATTLE U, 88-84
WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SEATTLE U FOR FRIDAY MATINEE MATCHUP
December 5, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SEATTLE U FOR FRIDAY MATINEE MATCHUP
NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
December 3, 2019 NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS HEARTBREAKER IN DOUBLE OVERTIME, 77-75, AT UC DAVIS
November 26, 2019 WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS HEARTBREAKER IN DOUBLE OVERTIME, 77-75, AT UC DAVIS
WOMEN'S HOOPS CLASHES WITH CAUSEWAY RIVAL UC DAVIS ON THE ROAD TUESDAY
November 25, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS CLASHES WITH CAUSEWAY RIVAL UC DAVIS ON THE ROAD TUESDAY
WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS WEDNESDAY MATINEE AT CAL POLY
November 20, 2019 WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS WEDNESDAY MATINEE AT CAL POLY
WOMEN'S HOOPS PLAYS WEDNESDAY AT CAL POLY IN MIDDAY MATCHUP
November 19, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS PLAYS WEDNESDAY AT CAL POLY IN MIDDAY MATCHUP
LATE PUSH COMES UP SHORT AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS AT SAN JOSE STATE, 73-67
November 17, 2019 LATE PUSH COMES UP SHORT AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS AT SAN JOSE STATE, 73-67
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TAKES ON SAN JOSE STATE SUNDAY ON THE ROAD
November 15, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TAKES ON SAN JOSE STATE SUNDAY ON THE ROAD
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CRUISES TO 86-55 WIN OVER CAL MARITIME IN HOME OPENER 
November 13, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CRUISES TO 86-55 WIN OVER CAL MARITIME IN HOME OPENER 
WOMEN'S HOOPS HOSTS CAL MARITIME WEDNESDAY FOR HOME OPENER
November 12, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS HOSTS CAL MARITIME WEDNESDAY FOR HOME OPENER
BADE SCORES 26 IN SEASON OPENER, BUT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NEVADA, 83-72
November 9, 2019 BADE SCORES 26 IN SEASON OPENER, BUT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NEVADA, 83-72
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON ON SATURDAY AT NEVADA
November 8, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON ON SATURDAY AT NEVADA
NIGHT IN THE NEST RETURNS, WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DINNER EVENT SET FOR NOV. 7
October 22, 2019 NIGHT IN THE NEST RETURNS, WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DINNER EVENT SET FOR NOV. 7
KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
October 14, 2019 KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEGINS OFFICIAL PRACTICE MONDAY, SEASON JUST OVER A MONTH AWAY
September 30, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEGINS OFFICIAL PRACTICE MONDAY, SEASON JUST OVER A MONTH AWAY
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES 2019-20 SCHEDULE
August 8, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES 2019-20 SCHEDULE