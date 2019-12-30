Text-Only Site

KING SCORES SEASON-HIGH 18 BUT WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS MONDAY NIGHT MATCHUP TO MONTANA, 64-60 

Game Leaders

Montana
Pts: Emma Stockholm - 21
Reb: 2 Players (#11, #44) - 8
Ast: Mckenzie Johnston - 6
Sacramento State
Pts: Camariah King - 18
Reb: Kennedy Nicholas - 12
Ast: Gabi Bade - 5

Team Stats

Montana
Sacramento State

Field Goals

(22-52)
(23-72)

Field Goal %

42.3%
31.9%

Rebounds

51
33

Assists

17
14

Turnovers

21
12

Pts off Turnovers

12
18

2nd Chance Pts

7
5

Pts in the Paint

30
24

Fastbreak Pts

0
15

Bench Pts

4
12
full stats
Posted: Dec 30, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif.Camariah King put together an impressive shooting performance Monday night as Sacramento State hosted Montana, but despite the effort, the Hornets fell to the Lady Griz, 64-60.

With the loss, Sacramento State falls to 2-9 overall and 0-2 in the Big Sky. Montana, meanwhile, improves to 7-4 overall and 2-0 in league.

Sacramento State led by as many as six early in the second quarter, but the Hornets found themselves trailing by eight at the half. After keeping things close through the third quarter, an 8-1 Hornets run early in the fourth made it a 54-54 game with just over four minutes to play.

King capped the run with her sixth made three of the night, bringing her to 6-for-8 overall in the game. Despite tying the game late, Montana managed to fend off the Hornets offense just long enough to secure the 64-60 win.

King led the Hornets on Monday, scoring a season-high 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting. All six of her made shots came from distance against Montana, matching Gabi Bade for most made threes in a game this season.

After making three straight to start the fourth quarter, King was an incredible 6-for-8 from distance. With the team trailing as the clock counted down, the senior guard missed four rushed attempts under pressure to move her line to 6-for-12.

Behind King, sophomore guard Summer Menke put together a 14-point performance on 6-for-12 shooting.

Overall, Sacramento State shot 31.9% and was 10-for-33 (30.3%) from distance, one of the team's better three-point shooting performances.

Where the damage was really done, however, was under the basket and at the free throw line for Sacramento State. The Hornets were outscored 30-24 in the paint and were 8-for-22 under the basket. At the line, Sacramento State made just four of 12 free throw attempts (33.3%). Montana, meanwhile, made 13 of 25 attempts under the basket and shot 81.0% (17-21) from the free throw line.

The Hornets did turn the Lady Griz over 21 times, but turned those 21 turnovers into just 18 points. Montana dominated the rebound battle, outpacing the Hornets 51-33 on the glass.

12 of those 33 Sacramento State rebounds came courtesy of senior guard Kennedy Nicholas, who led all players Monday night. Seven of her 12 boards came off the offensive glass.

Senior guard Gabi Bade led the team with five assists while Kennedy Burks' four steals were a game high.

Monday night's game – the first of two Monday contests for the Hornets this season – marked the end of a season-long, four game homestand for Sacramento State. Up next for the team is a road game at Idaho State on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m. PT.

 More information on Sacramento State women's basketball and all Hornets sports can also be found by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online.  

