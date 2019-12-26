WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS MONTANA STATE, MONTANA TO OPEN BIG SKY PLAY

RELATED LINKS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento State women's basketball team opens up Big Sky Conference play at home in the Nest this weekend, hosting the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. PT. The homestand concludes two days later when the Hornets host the Montana Griz in a special Monday night matchup on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. PT.

Tickets for both games are available online at HornetSports.com/tickets

Follow The Action

vs. Montana State Bobcats

The Nest // Sacramento, Calif.

Saturday, December 28 // 2:05 p.m. PT

vs. Montana Griz

The Nest // Sacramento, Calif.

Monday, December 30 // 7:05 p.m. PT

All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.

All streaming links, news, and updates can always be found by visiting the 2019 Women's Basketball Schedule online at HornetSports.com.

About Last Game

Sacramento State closed out the non-conference portion of the schedule with a dominating 94-35 win over the visiting Pacific Union Pioneers on Thursday, Dec. 19 in the Nest. The Hornets jumped out to a big 31-8 lead after the first quarter, using a 17-0 run to take control of the game and never look back.

13 different Hornets scored in the win, including a team-high 16 from sophomore guard Tiana Johnson , who was perfect from the floor (4-4) and the free throw line (8-8).

13 different Hornets also saw double-digit minutes as the entire team got in the action. Freshman Sharaya Coe led the team with 12 rebounds while sophomore Emily Enochs chipped in with a career-best and team-leading five assists.

Total Team Effort

The entire roster contributed to the Hornets' last win.

13 different players scored, including a team-high 16 by Tiana Johnson, matching her career-best.

13 different players collected a rebound, led by a career-best 12 from Sharaya Coe.

Nine different players added an assist, including a career-best five by Emily Enochs.

13 different players saw double-digit minutes, with 10 eclipsing the 15-minute mark.

12 different players added a steal, with Jordan Olivares, Kayna Simoneau, and Johnson leading with three each.

With everyone getting involved, the Hornets scored 57 points off the bench.

Perfect From the Floor

Redshirt sophomore Tiana Johnson was perfect in Sacramento State's last game, going 4-for-4 from the floor and 8-for-8 from the free throw line for 16 total points. The 16 points were a game-high and matched Johnson's career-best (last, 11/13/19 vs. Cal Maritime). For the season, the redshirt sophomore is shooting 53.7% overall and 95.0% at the line.

Johnson also added three assists and seven rebounds, all while playing just 12 minutes off the bench for the Hornets.

On a Run

Sacramento State went on a season-best 17-0 run in its last game against Pacific Union. The Hornets have put together double-digit runs in five of nine-games this season and have runs of eight or more in seven of nine.

More Shots Than Most

The Hornets average 77.9 shots per game, tied for most in the NCAA (Troy). Sacramento State took a season-high 95 shots against Cal Maritime earlier this year and have breached the 90-shot mark twice (also vs. Pacific Union). The Hornets have taken fewer than 70 shots just once this season (62, at Cal Poly).

Taking Threes

In addition to leading the NCAA in shots per game, Sacramento State also ranks second in the country in three-point field goal attempts per game at 36.6. The Hornets trail just Florida Gulf Coast University, which averages 37.5 three-point attempts per game.

Sacramento State took a season-high 47 three-point attempts in its last game against Pacific Union and has now eclipsed the 40-attempt mark four times, including in three straight.

Threes Per Game

Sacramento State's 12 made three-pointers against Ohio State were its second most in a game this season, just one behind the season-high of 13 at San Francisco.

The Hornets have made 10 or more threes in four games and lead the Big Sky and rank 14th in the nation with 9.0 made threes per game.

Scoring Leaders

A Sampling of Conferences

When Sacramento State plays its first Big Sky game on Saturday, the team will have faced its seventh difference conference through 10 games. The Hornets have played teams from the Big 10, Big West, Mountain West, WAC, WCC, and CalPac conferences.