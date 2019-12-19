Text-Only Site

IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION

IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION

Game Leaders

Pacific Union
Pts: Faith Williams - 15
Reb: Jasmine Peete - 11
Ast: Alexus Genochio - 3
Sacramento State
Pts: Tiana Johnson - 16
Reb: Sharaya Coe - 12
Ast: Emily Enochs - 5

Team Stats

Pacific Union
Sacramento State

Field Goals

(12-49)
(34-90)

Field Goal %

24.5%
37.8%

Rebounds

37
61

Assists

6
23

Turnovers

34
13

Pts off Turnovers

7
43

2nd Chance Pts

12
20

Pts in the Paint

14
42

Fastbreak Pts

0
20

Bench Pts

12
57
full stats
Posted: Dec 19, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State never trailed on Thursday, cruising to a convincing 94-35 win over the visiting Pacific Union Pioneers in its non-conference finale in the Nest. 13 different players scored in the effort, led Tiana Johnson's 16 points.

Sophomore guard Tiana Johnson led a complete team effort on Thursday night, scoring a game-high 16 points while pulling in seven rebounds. Johnson was perfect from the floor, going 4-for-4 and 8-for-8 from the free throw line. The double-digit scoring performance was the fourth this season for the sophomore.

Sharaya Coe finished with a team-high 12 rebounds (six offensive) and scored seven points. It was the second 12-rebound game of the year for Coe.

Including Johnson and Coe, 11 other Hornets scored at least two points, including 13 from Summer Menke, the only other Hornet in double-figures.

Brooke Panfili finished with a career-high nine points, draining three three-pointers, while also adding a steal and two rebounds, and Emily Enochs, who scored just two points, finished with a team-high and career-best five assists. 

In addition to 13 players finding points in the win, all 13 also saw double-digit minutes. Enger, King, Menke, Johnson, Bade, and Gibson all led the team with 16 minutes played and no Hornet had fewer than 12.

With the win, the Hornets closed out the non-conference portion of the schedule with a 2-7 overall record, including a 2-1 mark when playing in the Nest. The Hornets played six of nine non-conference games on the road this year, up from four of nine a year ago.

In its three home games, Sacramento State averaged 87.6 points while limiting its opponents to just 64.3.

For Pacific Union, Thursday night's game was an exhibition contest, so the Pioneers remained at 0-9 this season. A member of the California Pacific Conference, Pacific Union will play one more non-league game before beginning conference competition. 

Sacramento State finished the game shooting 37.8% (34-90) overall, including 23.4% from beyond the arc. The 90 total attempts were the second most in a game this season while the 47 attempts from deep were a new season-high. The Hornets shot 62.5% from the free throw line (15-24) while dominating the Pioneers in every counting stat.

The Hornets won the rebound battle, 61-37, including 33-10 offensive rebounds. Sacramento State had the edge in assists (23-6), steals (19-6), and more. The Hornets scored 41 points off turnovers and 25 fast break points.

With the holidays rapidly approaching, Sacramento State will take a quick break before tipping off Big Sky Conference play right here in the Nest in just over a week.

The Hornets will open league play against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2:05 p.m. PT. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and tickets for the conference opener – and all remaining home games – are available now online at HornetSports.com/tickets.

More information on Sacramento State women's basketball and all Hornets sports can also be found by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online.  

Related Photos

Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 1
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 2
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 3
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 4
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 5
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 6
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 7
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 8
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 9
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 10
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 11
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 12
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 13
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 14
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 15
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 16
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 17
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 18
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 19
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 20
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 21
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 22
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 23
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 24
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 25
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 26
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 27
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 28
Photo for IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION image 29
IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION
December 19, 2019 IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CLOSES NON-CONFERENCE PLAY THURSDAY IN THE NEST
December 18, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CLOSES NON-CONFERENCE PLAY THURSDAY IN THE NEST
THRILLING RUN ENDS MUCH TOO SOON AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO OHIO STATE TUESDAY IN THE NEST
December 17, 2019 THRILLING RUN ENDS MUCH TOO SOON AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO OHIO STATE TUESDAY IN THE NEST
WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR MARQUEE MATCHUP TUESDAY WITH OHIO STATE
December 16, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR MARQUEE MATCHUP TUESDAY WITH OHIO STATE
LATE-GAME STRUGGLES UNDO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL IN TOUGH LOSS AT SAN FRANCISCO, 87-82
December 14, 2019 LATE-GAME STRUGGLES UNDO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL IN TOUGH LOSS AT SAN FRANCISCO, 87-82
WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SAN FRANCISCO FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP
December 12, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SAN FRANCISCO FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BACK-AND-FORTH AFFAIR AT SEATTLE U, 88-84
December 6, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BACK-AND-FORTH AFFAIR AT SEATTLE U, 88-84
WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SEATTLE U FOR FRIDAY MATINEE MATCHUP
December 5, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SEATTLE U FOR FRIDAY MATINEE MATCHUP
NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
December 3, 2019 NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS HEARTBREAKER IN DOUBLE OVERTIME, 77-75, AT UC DAVIS
November 26, 2019 WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS HEARTBREAKER IN DOUBLE OVERTIME, 77-75, AT UC DAVIS
WOMEN'S HOOPS CLASHES WITH CAUSEWAY RIVAL UC DAVIS ON THE ROAD TUESDAY
November 25, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS CLASHES WITH CAUSEWAY RIVAL UC DAVIS ON THE ROAD TUESDAY
WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS WEDNESDAY MATINEE AT CAL POLY
November 20, 2019 WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS WEDNESDAY MATINEE AT CAL POLY
WOMEN'S HOOPS PLAYS WEDNESDAY AT CAL POLY IN MIDDAY MATCHUP
November 19, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS PLAYS WEDNESDAY AT CAL POLY IN MIDDAY MATCHUP
LATE PUSH COMES UP SHORT AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS AT SAN JOSE STATE, 73-67
November 17, 2019 LATE PUSH COMES UP SHORT AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS AT SAN JOSE STATE, 73-67
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TAKES ON SAN JOSE STATE SUNDAY ON THE ROAD
November 15, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TAKES ON SAN JOSE STATE SUNDAY ON THE ROAD
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CRUISES TO 86-55 WIN OVER CAL MARITIME IN HOME OPENER 
November 13, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CRUISES TO 86-55 WIN OVER CAL MARITIME IN HOME OPENER 
WOMEN'S HOOPS HOSTS CAL MARITIME WEDNESDAY FOR HOME OPENER
November 12, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS HOSTS CAL MARITIME WEDNESDAY FOR HOME OPENER
BADE SCORES 26 IN SEASON OPENER, BUT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NEVADA, 83-72
November 9, 2019 BADE SCORES 26 IN SEASON OPENER, BUT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NEVADA, 83-72
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON ON SATURDAY AT NEVADA
November 8, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON ON SATURDAY AT NEVADA
NIGHT IN THE NEST RETURNS, WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DINNER EVENT SET FOR NOV. 7
October 22, 2019 NIGHT IN THE NEST RETURNS, WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DINNER EVENT SET FOR NOV. 7
KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
October 14, 2019 KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEGINS OFFICIAL PRACTICE MONDAY, SEASON JUST OVER A MONTH AWAY
September 30, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEGINS OFFICIAL PRACTICE MONDAY, SEASON JUST OVER A MONTH AWAY
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES 2019-20 SCHEDULE
August 8, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES 2019-20 SCHEDULE