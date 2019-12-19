IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State never trailed on Thursday, cruising to a convincing 94-35 win over the visiting Pacific Union Pioneers in its non-conference finale in the Nest. 13 different players scored in the effort, led Tiana Johnson's 16 points.

Sophomore guard Tiana Johnson led a complete team effort on Thursday night, scoring a game-high 16 points while pulling in seven rebounds. Johnson was perfect from the floor, going 4-for-4 and 8-for-8 from the free throw line. The double-digit scoring performance was the fourth this season for the sophomore.

Sharaya Coe finished with a team-high 12 rebounds (six offensive) and scored seven points. It was the second 12-rebound game of the year for Coe.

Including Johnson and Coe, 11 other Hornets scored at least two points, including 13 from Summer Menke, the only other Hornet in double-figures.

Brooke Panfili finished with a career-high nine points, draining three three-pointers, while also adding a steal and two rebounds, and Emily Enochs, who scored just two points, finished with a team-high and career-best five assists.

In addition to 13 players finding points in the win, all 13 also saw double-digit minutes. Enger, King, Menke, Johnson, Bade, and Gibson all led the team with 16 minutes played and no Hornet had fewer than 12.

With the win, the Hornets closed out the non-conference portion of the schedule with a 2-7 overall record, including a 2-1 mark when playing in the Nest. The Hornets played six of nine non-conference games on the road this year, up from four of nine a year ago.

In its three home games, Sacramento State averaged 87.6 points while limiting its opponents to just 64.3.

For Pacific Union, Thursday night's game was an exhibition contest, so the Pioneers remained at 0-9 this season. A member of the California Pacific Conference, Pacific Union will play one more non-league game before beginning conference competition.

Sacramento State finished the game shooting 37.8% (34-90) overall, including 23.4% from beyond the arc. The 90 total attempts were the second most in a game this season while the 47 attempts from deep were a new season-high. The Hornets shot 62.5% from the free throw line (15-24) while dominating the Pioneers in every counting stat.

The Hornets won the rebound battle, 61-37, including 33-10 offensive rebounds. Sacramento State had the edge in assists (23-6), steals (19-6), and more. The Hornets scored 41 points off turnovers and 25 fast break points.

With the holidays rapidly approaching, Sacramento State will take a quick break before tipping off Big Sky Conference play right here in the Nest in just over a week.

The Hornets will open league play against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2:05 p.m. PT. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and tickets for the conference opener – and all remaining home games – are available now online at HornetSports.com/tickets.

More information on Sacramento State women's basketball and all Hornets sports can also be found by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online.