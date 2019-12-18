Text-Only Site

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CLOSES NON-CONFERENCE PLAY THURSDAY IN THE NEST

Posted: Dec 18, 2019

Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Pacific Union

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento State women's basketball team closes out the non-conference portion of the schedule this Thursday night when the Hornets host Pacific Union in the Nest at 5:35 p.m. PT. The game is the last of nine non-conference matchups for the Hornets and just the third home contest of the season. 

vs. Pacific Union Pioneers
 The Nest // Sacramento, Calif.
Thursday, December 19 // 5:35 p.m. PT
About Last Game

Sacramento State kept things close against Ohio State into the third quarter, cutting the deficit to as few as two, but ultimately gave way to the oversized forwards of Ohio State, falling 104-74.

A third-quarter three by Kennedy Nicholas made it a 51-49 Buckeyes lead, but from there Ohio State outscored the Hornets 53-25 the rest of the way. The Hornets were spectacular in the first half, shooting 43.2% overall and 47.1% (8-17) from three.

Gabi Bade led the team in scoring (16 points) and rebounding (seven boards) for the fourth time this season. Behind her, a number of different Hornets contributed, including season-highs in points for Jakira Wilson (6), Milia Gibson (5), and Sarah Abney (6).

Non-Conference Finale

Thursday night's game against Pacific Union is Sacramento State's final non-conference game of the season. The Hornets will have played nine total non-conference games. Only three of those games will have been played at home while the remaining six - including five consecutive - were played on the road. 

NAIA In the Nest

For the second time this season, Sacramento State will host an NAIA program in the Nest. Earlier this season, the Hornets played their home opener against the Cal Maritime Keelhaulers. The Keelhaulers and Pioneers play in the same league, the California Pacific Conference. 

Road Trip Recap

Last Saturday's game at San Francisco was the last in a stretch of five straight games on the road for Sacramento State. The trip was not kind to the Hornets, who finished 0-5 on the trip. 

Four of the five losses were incredibly close, however, by six or fewer points. Among them was a tough two-point, double overtime loss at UC Davis. Sacramento State averaged 70.2 points on the trip while opponents averaged 77.4.

Back In Sac

With the season's longest stretch of road games now over, Sacramento State is now in the midst of its longest homestand of the year. The Hornets will play four straight in the Nest, starting with Tuesday's matchup with Ohio State and including the Big Sky Conference opener against Montana State on Saturday, Dec. 28.

More Attempts Than Most

Sacramento State averages 76.4 field goal attempts per game, the second highest total in the nation (Troy, 80.6). The Hornets have attempted 70 or more shots in all but one of their games and have taken 80 or more twice. They finished with 77 on Tuesday against Ohio State.

Sacramento State took a season-high 95 shots against Cal Maritime, tied for most in a game this season in the NCAA (also, Norfolk State vs. Virginia-Lynchburg). 

Letting It Fly

The Hornets had 43 three-point field goal attempts on Tuesday against Ohio State, their most in a game this season. Sacramento State has taken 40 or more three-point attempts three times this season, including in back-to-back games. 

For the year, Sacramento State is averaging 35.3 three-point field goal attempts per game. That is the second most in the country, behind only Florida Gulf Coast (37.3 3FGA/Gm).  

Threes Per Game

Sacramento State's 12 made three-pointers against Ohio State were its second most in a game this season, just one behind the season-high of 13 at San Francisco. The Hornets lead the Big Sky and rank 20th in the nation with 8.8 made threes per game. 

- For complete notes vs. Pacific Union, CLICK HERE. -

 

