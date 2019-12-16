WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR MARQUEE MATCHUP TUESDAY WITH OHIO STATE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After more than a month on the road, Sacramento State returns to the Nest for a marquee matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:05 pm PT. The matchup is the first time in the program's Div. I history that a Big 10 opponent takes the court on the Nest and Sacramento State can make it two straight against the conference after a thrilling win over Illinois, 109-107, a season ago.

All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.

About Last Game

Sacramento State led by as many as 18 last Saturday on the road at San Francisco, but a slow second half proved costly as the Dons came from behind to hand the Hornets an 87-82 loss.

The Hornets shot 46.5% in the first half compared to just 24.4% in the second. Despite the slow second half, the team's overall 35.3% shooting performance was still its second best against a Div. I opponent this season.

Road Trip Recap

Saturday's game at San Francisco was the last in a stretch of five straight games on the road for Sacramento State. The trip was not kind to the Hornets, who finished 0-5 on the trip.

Four of the five losses were incredibly close, however, by six or fewer points. Among them was a tough two-point, double overtime loss at UC Davis. Sacramento State averaged 70.2 points on the trip while opponents averaged 77.4.

Back In Sac

With the season's longest stretch of road games now over, Sacramento State returns home for its longest homestand of the year. The Hornets will play four straight in the Nest, including the Big Sky Conference opener against Montana State on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Big 10 In the Nest

Tuesday night's game against Ohio State is the first time in program history that a Big 10 program will play in the Nest.

Although it is the first time the Hornets will host Ohio State, it is not the first matchup between the two teams. Sacramento State and Ohio State faced each other in the Kona Tournament in Hilo, Hawaii during the 1994-95 season. Ohio State University, Columbus defeated California State University, Sacramento, 93-71, in the matchup.

History Against the Big 10

Sacramento State has played a Big 10 opponent three times in its Div. I history, going 1-2 in those games. All three have been played on a neutral site.

Last year, the Hornets won a thriller against Illinois, 109-107, at Cal Poly during the ShareSLO Holiday Tournament over the Thanksgiving holiday. Prior to last season, Sacramento State had not faced a Big 10 opponent since facing Ohio State in 1994.

Back and Forth We've Gone

For the second straight game, Sacramento State saw 10 lead changes in its game Saturday against the Dons. The Hornets also saw 10 lead changes on the road at Seattle U on Dec. 6. Prior to these last two games, the most lead changes in a game for Sacramento State was four (Nov. 9 at Nevada).

Three of Sacramento State's games this year have had just one lead change (at San Jose State, at Cal Poly, at UC Davis.)

More Attempts Than Most

Sacramento State averages 76.3 field goal attempts per game, the second highest total in the nation (Troy, 80.6). The Hornets have attempted 70 or more shots in all but one of their games and have taken 80 or more twice.

Sacramento State took a season-high 95 shots against Cal Maritime, tied for most in a game this season in the NCAA (also, Norfolk State vs. Virginia-Lynchburg).

Protecting the Ball

The Hornets committed just eight turnovers in their last game at San Francisco, their fewest in a game this season. For the season, Sacramento State averages 17.3 turnovers per game, but owns a +5.4 turnover ratio.

Threes Per Game

Sacramento State's 13 made threes at San Francisco bumped its per game average to a Big Sky-best 8.3 made threes per game.

The Scoring Leaders...

Senior guard Gabi Bade ranks second in the Big Sky Conference in scoring, averaging 16.7 points per game. She is joined among the league's top five by Kennedy Nicholas , who ranks fourth in the conference with 14.8 points per game.

...Are Also Rebounding Leaders

In addition to ranking second and fourth in the league in scoring, Gabi Bade and Kennedy Nicholas also rank among the top five in the Big Sky in rebounding. The duo are tied for third in the league with 7.6 rebounds per game each.

Nicholas and Bade are two of just three players in the Big Sky Conference to rank among the top five in both scoring and rebounding. Portland State's Tatiana Streun (14.9 ppg, 4th; 8.8 rpg, 2nd) is the other.

Piling Up Steals

Sacramento State leads the Big Sky and ranks 17th in the nation with 12.3 steals per game. The team's 86 total steals are also best in the Big Sky (87th NCAA).

Sophomore guard Summer Menke leads the Hornets and ranks third in the league with 2.6 steals per game. Right behind her is Gabi Bade , who ranks fourth with 2.3 steals per game. Five different Hornets average at least a steal per game.