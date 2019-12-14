LATE-GAME STRUGGLES UNDO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL IN TOUGH LOSS AT SAN FRANCISCO, 87-82

SAN FRANCISCO – Sacramento State led for nearly 30 minutes on Saturday at San Francisco, but it was the Dons who led at the end, coming from behind to hand the Hornets an 87-82 loss at War Memorial Gym.

With the loss, Sacramento State is now 1-6 and have lost five straight, all on the road. San Francisco, now 6-4, is the winner of four straight games, including three on their home court.

Saturday's action started much as it has all season for Sacramento State as the Hornets jumped out to a nine-pint, 28-19 lead after the first quarter. The Hornets, led by 11 first-quarter points by Gabi Bade, went 11-for-21 from the floor in the first quarter, including 5-10 from distance.

The second quarter was much of the same as Sacramento State continued to pile on. The Hornets climbed to a game-high 18-point lead following a Kennedy Burks layup late in the second quarter, leading USF 51-33.

But with 1:59 remaining in the half, the Dons went on a 9-0 run, making it a 51-42 game, and stealing back the momentum they would need to complete the comeback.

The Dons outscored the Hornets, 22-18, in the third quarter before eventually reclaiming the lead just moments into the fourth. Despite falling behind by four with inside five minutes to play, Sacramento State's Bade and Milee Enger drained back-to-back triples to give the Hornets an 81-79 edge.

Unfortunately, that was the last bucket the Hornets would make as the Dons, who went 11-for-13 from the free throw line in the final five minutes, closed out the win.

The first half of Saturday's game saw the Hornets shoot 45.5% overall (20-44) and an impressive 47.1% (8-17) from beyond the arc. Bade scored 15 of her 24 and Summer Menke scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half.

The second half was less effective as Sacramento State shot just 24.4% (10-41) in the half, including 14.3% (3-21) in the game's final 10 minutes.

Despite the final result, the Hornets' 35.3% overall shooting performance was still one of its best this season. Sacramento State also made 13 total three-point field goals, its most in a game this year.

Six of those 13 made threes came courtesy of senior guard Gabi Bade, who finished with 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting. The six made threes were a season-best for the senior. She also led the team in rebounds (nine) for the fourth time this season.

At long last, the Hornets can now return home. After playing five straight games on the road over a 30-day stretch, Sacramento State is back in the Nest this coming Tuesday, Dec. 17 for a big-time match up with the Big 10's Ohio State Buckeyes.

Tuesday's game will be the first time the women's program has hosted a Big 10 team in the Nest, though it won't be Sacramento State's first tangle with the conference. Just last season, the Hornets defeated the Big 10's Illinois in a 109-107 thriller in a Thanksgiving tournament.

The action gets underway with a 7:05 p.m. PT tipoff on Tuesday, but doors will open at 6 pm for fans. Tickets are available online now at HornetSports.com. More information can also be found by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online.