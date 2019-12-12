Text-Only Site

WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SAN FRANCISCO FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP

Posted: Dec 12, 2019

Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. San Francisco (PDF)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento State women's basketball team will conclude it's six-week, five-game road trip with a Saturday contest at San Francisco. Tip off against the Dons is scheduled for 2:05 pm on Saturday, Dec. 14 at War Memorial Gym. The Hornets are looking to snap a three-game skid before returning home to host Ohio State next Tuesday. 

at San Francisco
 War Memorial Gym // San Francisco
Saturday, December 14 // 2:05 p.m. PT
Live Stream: WatchStadium.com/Live
Live Stats: HornetStats.com
Twitter: @SacStateWBB

All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.

All streaming links, news, and updates can always be found by visiting the 2019 Women's Basketball Schedule online at HornetSports.com.

About Last Game

Sacramento State put together a late comeback effort in its last game at Seattle U, but despite a 28-point fourth quarter, fell to the Redhawks, 88-84. 

The Hornets led just briefly in the game, using a 12-6 run to start the second half, but fell behind by as many as 13 in the fourth quarter before making it close again late.

Camariah King led the Hornets with a Sacramento State career-high 17 points on 4-for-11 shooting while also dishing out a team-high six assists. Summer Menke finished with 16, while Gabi Bade (15) and Tiana Johnson (13) also finished in double figures. For the third straight game, Kennedy Nicholas led the Hornets with 11 rebounds. 

Back and Forth We Went

Last Friday's game at Seattle U saw 10 total leads changes and eight ties, far and away the most in a game for the Hornets this season. Prior to last Friday, the most lead changes in a game for Sacramento State was four (at Nevada, Nov. 9). 

Three of Sacramento State's games this year have had just one lead change (at San Jose State, at Cal Poly, at UC Davis.)

The Scoring Leaders...

Senior forward Kennedy Nicholas ranks second in the Big Sky Conference in scoring, averaging 15.8 points per game. She is joined among the league's top three by senior guard Gabi Bade, who ranks third in the conference with 15.5 points per game. 

...Are Also Rebounding Leaders

In addition to ranking second and third in the league in scoring, Kennedy Nicholas and Gabi Bade also rank among the top five in the Big Sky in rebounding. Nicholas ranks third with 8.3 boards while Bade checks in at fifth with 7.3

Nicholas and Bade are two of three players in the Big Sky Conference to rank among the top five in both scoring and rebounding. Portland State's Tatiana Streun (14.9 ppg, 4th; 8.8 rpg, 2nd) is the other. 

King's Career Game

Senior guard Camariah King scored a Sacramento State career-high 17 points in the Hornets' last game, going 4-for-11 from the floor (2-for-7 from three) and 7-for-8 from the free throw line.

Previously, King has scored 15 points at UC Davis. Before transferring to Sacramento State, King had scored a Div. I career-best 20 points in a win at Long Beach State.

Bade Across the Board

Senior guard Gabi Bade has continued to contribute in all facets of the game so far this season. Bade ranks among the top 10 in the Big Sky in an incredible seven different categories, including among the top five in three.

Nicholas Goes for 30

Kennedy Nicholas scored 30 points earlier this season in a road game at UC Davis. The 30-points matched her career-high, a mark she previously set in Dec. of the 2018 season in a home game against the Dons of San Francisco. 

Taking Advantage of Freebies

Sacramento State scored 29 points on free throws in last Friday's loss at Seattle U, going 29-for-34 (85.3%) from the free throw line. Both the attempts and makes are most by a team in the Big Sky this season. 

For the season, the Hornets are shooting 70.8% from the free throw line (80-113), led by a perfect 7-7 (100%)  from Tiana Johnson. Among players with at least 10 free throw attempts, Camariah King's 90% (9-10) is best on the team. Kennedy Nicholas (19-27) leads the team in makes and attempts.

Big Ten In the Nest 

Dec. 17th's home game against Ohio State will be the first time in program history that a Big 10 opponent will take the court in the Nest. The game was originally scheduled for last season but was canceled due to poor air quality in the wake of the Camp Fire last November. 

The game will be the Hornets' fifth against a Big 10 team. Last year, Sacramento State beat its first Big 10 opponent, defeating Illinois 109-107 in the ShareSLO Holiday Tournament in San Luis Obispo, Calif. 

- For complete game notes vs. San Francisco, CLICK HERE. -

