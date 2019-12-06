Text-Only Site

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BACK-AND-FORTH AFFAIR AT SEATTLE U, 88-84

Game Leaders

Sacramento State
Pts: Camariah King - 17
Reb: Kennedy Nicholas - 11
Ast: Camariah King - 6
Seattle U
Pts: Kamira Sanders - 18
Reb: Chinwe Ezeonu - 8
Ast: Kamira Sanders - 7

Team Stats

Sacramento State
Seattle U

Field Goals

(23-70)
(29-65)

Field Goal %

32.9%
44.6%

Rebounds

34
38

Assists

13
14

Turnovers

15
15

Pts off Turnovers

18
14

2nd Chance Pts

26
20

Pts in the Paint

26
40

Fastbreak Pts

17
18

Bench Pts

15
29
full stats
Posted: Dec 06, 2019

SEATTLE, Wash. – Sacramento State and Seattle U traded leads 10 times in Friday's midday matchup, but in the end the Hornets were unable to stop the Redhawks from pulling away late, falling on the road, 88-84. 

With the loss, Sacramento State fell to 1-5 overall and is still winless on the road this season. Seattle U improved to 3-5 overall, including 3-2 at home.

The Hornets and Redhawks traded leads 10 times on Friday, though despite the back-and-forth battle, the Hornets led for just five minutes of actual game time. The two teams were tied for another five minutes.

Typically a strong first quarter team, Sacramento State was limited to just 10 points in the first 10 minutes on Friday. Falling behind early, the Hornets trailed by as much as 12 in the second quarter before going on a run to cut the deficit to one, 34-33, at the half.

Sacramento State opened the second half with a 12-6 run to take a five-point, 45-40 lead, its largest of the afternoon, but was unable to keep the Redhawks at bay.

After Seattle U reclaimed the lead at the five-minute mark in the third quarter, Sacramento State never led again.

The Hornets never let the game get away from them, either, scoring 23 points in the third quarter and 28 in the fourth. Despite the strong offensive performance from Sacramento State, Seattle U never wavered, fending off the Hornets long enough to secure the four-point, 88-84 victory.

The 28-point fourth quarter was the highest-scoring period for the Hornets this season, helping lead the team to 84 total points, its second most in a game this season (86 vs. Cal Maritime, Nov. 13). 

Four different Hornets scored in double-figures on Friday, led by a team-high 17 from Camariah King. King, who is from Seattle, was 4-for-11 from the floor (2-7 from three) and added seven points from the free throw line (7-8). She also led the team with six assists.

Summer Menke finished with 16, including an 8-for-9 showing from the free throw line. Gabi Bade (15) and Tiana Johnson (13) also finished in double-figures.

Kennedy Nicholas was held to just eight points, a season-low for the senior from nearby Kirkland, but once again led the team with 11 rebounds. She also added two blocks and two steals.

In addition to Seattle locals King and Nicholas, Sharaya Coe (Renton, Wash.), saw five minutes of action on Friday, collecting two rebounds and a steal in her return home.  

Free throws played a large part in Friday's game as the two teams combined to go 52-66 from the stripe. Sacramento State was 29-for-34 (85.3%) while the Redhawks went 23-32 (71.9).

The 29 made free throws are the most by the Hornets this season and most by any team in the Big Sky conference this year.

In total, Sacramento State shot 32.9% (23-70) from the floor compared to Seattle U's 44.6% (29-65). Both teams had 15 turnovers, though the Hornets led the steal count, 9-7. The Hornets were outrebounded, 38-34.

Friday's matinee matchup at Seattle U was the fourth of a five-game stretch on the road for Sacramento State. That run continues as the Hornets are back on the road for their next game at San Francisco.

That game is scheduled for a 2:05 p.m. tip on Saturday, Dec. 14 and will stream online. Details on how to watch and more can be found online by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball schedule online at HornetSports.com.  

