WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SEATTLE U FOR FRIDAY MATINEE MATCHUP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento State women's basketball team continues it's season-long road trip with a Friday morning matchup at the Redhawks of Seattle U. Tip off is scheduled for 11 a.m as the Hornets look to snap their current three-game skid. The team should have plenty of fans in attendance Friday morning as the trip serves as a homecoming of sorts for a number of Hornets who come from Seattle or the greater Seattle region.

Follow The Action

at Seattle U

Redhawk Center // Seattle, Wash.

Friday, December 6 // 11:05 a.m. PT

Live Stream: WACDigitalNetwork.com

Live Stats: hornetstats.com

Twitter: @SacStateWBB

All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.

All streaming links, news, and updates can always be found by visiting the 2019 Women's Basketball Schedule online at HornetSports.com.

About Last Game

Sacramento State suffered a rough double overtime loss on the road at UC Davis in its last outing, falling 77-75 to the Causeway rival Aggies.

As they have in every game this season, the Hornets jumped out to a commanding lead, going up by as many as 16 points midway through the second half. Unfortunately, that lead slowly deteriorated over the course of the second half before the Aggies tied the game and forced overtime. The two teams traded points into a second overtime before Sacramento State failed to make a tying or go-ahead basket with the game's final possession.

Senior forward Kennedy Nicholas paced the Hornets with her first double-double of the year, a 30-point, 11-rebound performance. Senior Gabi Bade nearly recorded her first triple double, finishing with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. Camariah King made her return to the court, finishing with 16 points, a career-best.

Hornets Homecoming

Sacramento State's trip to Seattle U will be a homecoming of sorts for a number of Hornets who hail from Seattle or the greater Seattle region.

Senior Camariah King is from Seattle and played high school ball at Holy Names Academy, just up the road from Seattle U's campus. Kennedy Nicholas is from Kirkland, Wash., 10 miles from Seattle U, and freshman Sharaya Coe attended Hazen High School, 20 minutes outside of Seattle.

Big Sky Player of the Week

Senior forward Kennedy Nicholas was named the Big Sky's Player of the Week for her performance on the road at UC Davis last week. Nicholas matched a career-high with 30 points while also pulling in 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.

The Player of the Week nod is the second of Nicholas' career. She was also named the league's Player of the Week last season on Jan. 22 after averaging 18.0 points and 15.0 rebounds in back-to-back wins in the Nest over Northern Arizona and Southern Utah.

Bade Across the Board

Senior guard Gabi Bade continued her strong senior season in Sacramento State's one game last week, nearly collecting her and the program's first triple-double. Bade scored 14 points, recorded eight rebounds, and dished out a team-leading eight assists at UC Davis.

For the season, Bade ranks among the team's leaders in nearly every category, including scoring (15.6, 2nd), rebounds (7.6, 1st), assists (4.8, 1st), steals (2.4, 2nd), and minutes (32.4, 2nd).

30+ Point Performances

Kennedy Nicholas' 30-point performance last week was the second of the year in the Big Sky Conference. Nicholas joined Idaho's Gina Marxen, who scored 30 points on Nov. 20 against the Hornets' Friday opponent, Seattle U.

One-Two Punch

Senior forward Kennedy Nicholas leads the Big Sky Conference in scoring, averaging 18.3 points per game. She is joined among the league's top three by senior guard Gabi Bade, who ranks third in the conference with 15.6 points per game. Additionally, both Bade and Nicholas rank among the top six in rebounds. Bade is fourth, pulling in 7.6 boards per game while Nicholas ranks sixth with 7.3.

Big Sky's Best

Sacramento State leads the Big Sky Conference in five statistical categories: Offensive rebounds (16.0), steals (68) and steals per game (13.6), and turnovers forced (25.2) and turnover margin (+5.6).

In addition, Sacramento State ranks second in 3PT Field Goal defense (24.1%), 3PT Field Goals attempted (164), and 3PT Field Goals made per game (7.4).

Summer Steals

Sophomore guard Summer Menke leads the Hornets and all Big Sky sophomores with 2.6 steals per game. Among all players in the Big Sky, Menke's 2.6 steals per game rank second, behind only Portland State junior Kylie Jimenez (2.9).

Steal Sisters

In addition to sophomore Summer Menke (2.6 steals per game, 2nd Big Sky), senior guard Gabi Bade also ranks among the league's leaders, checking in at fifth in the Big Sky with 2.4 steals per game. Not to be outdone, sophomore guard Milee Enger also cracks the league's top 15 at 12th with 1.6 steals per game.

Sacramento State is one of two teams in the Big Sky with three players in the top 15 for steals per game, the other being Portland State.

Early Leads Not Lasting

Sacramento State has led at the end of the first quarter in all five games so far this season, but have not been able to make those leads stick. The Hornets average 23.0 points in the first quarter and have outscored opponents 115-72 in the first 10 minutes.

In the remaining three quarters, however, the Hornets are averaging just 15.2 points and have been outscored 278-228.

Winning Big

Sacramento State's 31-point win over Cal Maritime (86-55) was its largest margin of victory since defeating Antelope Valley at home, 95-62 (33 points) in December of the 2017 season.

Neither of those crack the top five for Sacramento State, however, and the program's largest margin of victory ever is 64, a 93-29 win at home against Stanislaus State in 1979. The largest margin of victory in the Div. I era of Hornets women's basketball is 48, a 126-78 win against Portland State in 2016.

- For complete game notes, CLICK HERE. -