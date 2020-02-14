TRACK & FIELD SETS SEVEN SCHOOL TOP 10 MARKS IN FINAL DAY OF DON KIRBY ELITE INVITATIONAL

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fourteen personal bests, including seven school top 10 marks highlighted the final day of the Don Kirby Elite Invitational for the Sacramento State indoor track and field teams.
The Hornets wasted little time cracking the top 10 lists as Abby Meder moved into 10th place all-time at Sacramento State with a shot put of 45-05.00. That effort left her just behind teammate Shantel Nnaji who had a put of 45-07.25 to place 14th overall at the meet and was just off her career best. Freshman Maesyn Rix also set a PR in the event with a distance of 40-00.75.
The team's sprinters also had a big day as four women recorded at least season bests in the 60-meter dash. Brittany Patterson led the group with a time of 7.69 which ranks sixth in the Big Sky this season and beat her previous season best of 7.70. Meaghan Rogers matched Patterson's time of 7.69 but finished in 20th place after times were taken to the thousandths of a second. Rogers is now tied for sixth in school history in the event. Mikayla Revera added a time of 7.73 to move into a tie for ninth all-time at Sacramento State and A'Miracle Barlett ran 7.76 as both set PRs in the 60. Shilah Bedingfield ran in the invitational field of the 60 and recorded a time of 7.60.
David Lopez (7.00) and Jabari Reynolds (7.01) led the men's team in the 60. The team also debuted Elijah Dotson and freshman Brandon Ralls in the event. Dotson, a two-time first team all-conference football player, ran 7.15 in his first indoor track meet of his career and first overall track meet since his senior season of high school.
Cagnei Duncan moved into 10th place in school history in the mile with a personal best. Duncan finished fifth in the meet with a time of 4:59.70. Her previous best was 5:01.63 set earlier this month. Amy Quinones was sixth overall in 5:00.25 and Blayney Dolan (5:23.61) and Rosemary David (5:27.45) each set PRs.
The fireworks for the women came in the 400 where Revera and Bedingfield each posted times which rank among the top five all-time by a Hornet. Revera ran 55.00 to lower her career best by .75 seconds and jump her into third place in the school record book. Bedingfield had a time of 55.16 and now is fourth in program history. The two also rank second and third, respectively, in the Big Sky this season.
Zach Blackwood set a PR in the men's 800 in 1:55.22. Blackwood was able to shave a tenth off his tie at the UW Invitational earlier this year.
Brittany Patterson wrapped up the meet for the team with a triple jump of 41-02.50 to place eighth. Her mark increased her lead in the Big Sky this season and ranks fourth in the Hornet record book. The closest person to the junior in the Big Sky is 13.75 inches back. Her triple jump on Friday was the longest by a Hornet woman since 2012.
Sacramento State will next compete at the Big Sky Indoor Championships in Pocatello, Idaho, on Feb. 27-29.
DON KIRBY ELITE INVITATIONAL
Men's Results
60: 16. David Lopez 7.00; 20. Jabari Reynolds 7.01; 39. Elijah Dotson 7.15; 49. Brandon Ralls 7.35.
400: 18. Jabari Reynolds 49.36.
800: 5. Zach Blackwood 1:55.22; 17. Tristen Thomson 1:59.23; 24. Elijah Changco 2:11.05.
Mile: 18. Tristen Thomson 4:24.28; 30. Elijah Changco 4:42.67.
4x400: 3. Alec Foster, Jabari Reynolds, Andrew Fowler, David Lopez 3:18.91.
PV: 12. Andrew Fowler 15-07.75.
SP: 26. Evan Stork 46-05.25; 31. Neil Laquian 39-8.75.
Women's Results
60: 18. Brittany Patterson 7.69; 20. Meaghan Rogers 7.69; 25. Mikayla Revera 7.73; 29. A'Miracle Barlett 7.76.
60 (Invit): 18. 18. Shilah Bedingfield 7.60.
400: 10. Mikayla Revera 55.00; 12. Shilah Bedingfield 55.16.
800: 21. Amy Quinones 2:17.03.
Mile: 5. Cagnei Duncan 4:59.70; 6. Amy Quinones 5:00.25; 21. Rachel Victor 5:11.38; 35. Blayney Dolan 5:23.61; 38. Rosemary David 5:27.45.
60H: 26. Artearra Coffey 9.10; 33. Chloe Lindbo 9.31.
TJ: 8. Brittany Patterson 41-02.50; 33. Nashedah Mu'Min 37-08.00.
SP: 14. Shantel Nnaji 45-07.25; 16. Abby Meder 45-05.00; 33. Maesyn Rix 40-00.75; 35. Rhaven Dean 39-03.00; 40. Morgan Jones 37-10.50; 41. Erin Whelan 36-06.25.
