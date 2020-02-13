JONES SETS SCHOOL RECORD AS TRACK & FIELD STARTS DON KIRBY ELITE INVITATIONAL

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Morgan Jones set the school record in the weight throw as part of five school top 10 marks and numerous season and career bests for Sacramento State student-athletes at the first day of the Don Kirby Elite Invitational on Thursday.
Jones had a best of 66-07.25 on her second of sixth attempts to claim the Hornet record. Her weight throw moved her past her sister, Erinn, who held the mark with a distance of 66-02.25 in 2013. Morgan Jones' previous best was 64-10.75 earlier this season. On Thursday, her first five attempts were over 62-feet before she fouled on her final try. Jones already led the Big Sky over four feet and she now is tied for 34th in NCAA Div. I this season.
Rhaven Dean moved into a tie for 10th place in the Hornet record book in the weight throw with a career bet of 55-11.75. Shantel Nnaji (55-02.25), Abby Meder (48-03.50) and Maesyn Rix (44-11.50) also had career marks in the event.
Mikayla Revera placed 12th in the 200 in 24.37 to edge teammate Shilah Bedingfield (24.40). Revera's time shaved a half-second off her previous best and moved her into fifth place all-time at Sacramento State. The Hornets had three others set career bests with Meaghan Rogers (25.48), Jasmin Correa (25.70) and Artearra Coffey (26.49).
Jabari Reynolds remained in fifth in school history in the men's 200 while improving his PR by .02 seconds. Reynolds ran 21.81.
Correa completed the list of top 10 marks on Thursday, running 56.38 to place seventh in the women's 400 and claim 10th place in the Hornet record book. She is the third Sacramento State woman to post a top 10 mark in the 400 this season, joining Bedingfield and Revera who will run in the 400 invitational on Friday.
The meet, which features some of the best teams in the country, will continue on Friday morning. Field events start at 7:30 a.m. PT while the running events get under way at 8:30 a.m. PT.
DON KIRBY ELITE INVITATIONAL
Men's Results
200: Jabari Reynolds 21.81; 46. David Lopez 22.54.
400: 16. Alec Foster 49.48.
600: 3. Zach Blackwood 1:23.13.
HJ: 14. Jevin Kitchen 6-06.00.
LJ: 23. Daron Bland 22-00.25; Dylan Barger Foul.
WT: 16. Evan Stork 54-11.50; 31. Neil Laquian 43-10.75.
Women's Results
200: 12. Mikayla Revera 24.37; 13. Shilah Bedingfield 24.40; 62. A'Miracle Barlett 25.41; 66. Meaghan Rogers 25.48; 77. Jasmin Correa 25.70; 102. Artearra Coffey 26.49.
400: 7. Jasmin Correa 56.38.
600: 9. Amy Quinones 1:37.26; 15. Chloe Lindbo 1:44.49.
3K: 6. Cagnei Duncan 10:11.97; 10. Rachel Victor 10:30.83; 16. Blayney Dolan 10:50.84; 17. Rosemary David 10:52.41.
HJ: T16. Shelby Dozier 5-03.25.
LJ: 33. Brittany Patterson 18-00.25.
WT: 4. Morgan Jones 66-07.25; 14. Rhaven Dean 55-11.75; 19. Shantel Nnaji 55-02.25; 33. Erin Whelan 50-08.00; 40. Abby Meder 48-03.50; 46. Maesyn Rix 44-11.50.
