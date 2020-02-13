Text-Only Site

TRACK AND FIELD HAS FINAL TUNEUP AT DON KIRBY ELITE INVITATIONAL

Posted: Feb 13, 2020

Meet Schedule

Heat/Flight Sheets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento State track and field team will have its final indoor meet before the Big Sky Conference Championships as it travels to the Don Kirby Elite Invitational on Thursday and Friday in Albuquerque, N.M.

The men will start at 12 p.m. PT on Thursday with the women's long jump, women's weight throw and men's pole vault. The first running event will be at 1:30 p.m. PT with the men's open 400. On Friday, the action starts at 7:30 a.m. PT with the women's shot put and running events will start one hour later.

The meet will have a large field with some of the best teams in the country. The list of the teams entered is comprised of Adams State, Air Force, Akron, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado Mesa, Colorado State, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Long Beach State, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Sacramento State, San Diego State, San Jose State, SMU, Southern Utah, Stanford, Towson, UC Davis, UC Riverside, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State.

Stanford, Oregon, Colorado and Washington are ranked eighth through 11th in the latest USTCCCA national women's rankings with UNM 12th, while on the men's side, Oregon enters the meet ranked 11th and Colorado 17th.

Sacramento State has had just two indoor meets this season but has 12 marks which rank among the top five in the Big Sky Conference, including seven which lead the league. Shilah Bedingfield owns the top mark in the 60 (7.52), 200 (24.00) and 400 (55.44). She is also part of the 4x400 relay which has a Big Sky best of 3:48.66. Mikayla Revera ranks fourth in the 200 and is fifth in the 400. In the women's field events, Brittany Patterson leads the Big Sky with a triple jump of 41-01.00 and Morgan Jones has a weight throw of 64-10.75 to rank first. Shantel Nnaji is fourth in the shot put at 47-03.00.

The men's team is currently represented in the top five by Jabari Reynolds who is third in the 200 (21.83) and fourth in the 400 (48.57).

SACRAMENTO STATE ENTRIES
Women
A'Miracle Barlett - 60/200
Shilah Bedingfield - 60/200/400/4x400
Artearra Coffey - 200/60H/4x400
Jasmin Correa - 200/400/4x400
Rosemary David - Mile/3K
Rhaven Dean - SP/WT
Blayney Dolan - Mile/3K
Shelby Dozier - HJ
Cagnei Duncan - Mile.3K
Morgan Jones - SP/WT
Chloe Lindbo - 600/60H
Abby Meder - SP/WT
Nashedah Mu'Min - TJ
Shantel Nnaji - SP/WT
Brittany Patterson - 60/LJ/TJ
Amy Quinones - 600/800/Mile
Mikayla Revera - 60/200/400/4x400
Maesyn Rix - SP/WT
Meaghan Rogers - 60/200
Rachel Victor - Mile/3K
Erin Whelan - SP/WT

Men
Dylan  Barger - LJ
Zach Blackwood - 600/800
Daron Bland - 60/LJ
Elijah Changco - 800/Mile
Elijah Dotson - 60
Alec Foster - 400/4x400
Andrew Fowler- PV/4x400
Jevin Kitchen - HJ
Neil Laquian - SP/WT
David Lopez - 60/200/4x400
Brandon Ralls - 60
Jabari Reynolds - 60/200/400/4x400
Evan Stork - SP/WT
Tristen Thomson - 800/Mile





 

 

