BEDINGFIELD, PATTERSON AND 4X400 FINISH FIRST IN FINAL DAY OF UW INVITATIONAL

SEATTLE — The Sacramento State indoor track and field team picked up three event titles and recorded seven school top 10 marks during the final day of the UW Invitational on Saturday. The women's team saw Shilah Bedingfield and Brittany Patterson finish first in the 400 and triple jump respectively, and the 4x400 relay team record the fastest time during the day to account for the three victories.
Bedingfield ran 55.44 in her first 400 of the season and moved into the Big Sky Conference lead. The junior bettered her PR by .09 seconds and moved into third place in program history. She was joined in the top five by Mikayla Revera who was fourth overall and now fifth in the Sacramento State record book with a time of 55.75.
Patterson's title is her second in the triple jump in as many meets this season. The junior had a best of 39-11.25 which placed her 10-inches beyond the rest of the field. She entered the meet ranked first in the Big Sky and 45th in NCAA Div. I with a mark of 41-01.00 at the Bronco Invitational. Patterson also placed sixth on Saturday in the long jump. Competing for the first time in the event this year, she flew 18-01.00.
The team of Bedingfield, Jasmin Correa, Artearra Coffey and Revera combined to run 3:48.66 in the women's 4x400. The Hornets finished over a half-second ahead of host Washington which finished in second place. The team's time improved on its season best which already led the Big Sky.
Meaghan Rogers recorded the first top 10 performance for the team during the day as she finished eighth in the 60 meter dash with a personal best of 7.74 which was the ninth fastest all-time by a Hornet.
The distance races again were the showcase at the UW Invitational and the Hornets produced one program top 10 mark as Cagnei Duncan ran 5:01.63 in the mile which jumped her into 10th place in the Sacramento State record book.
The men's team also had three performances which ranked among the 10 best all-time by a Hornet. Jabari Reynolds ran 48.57 to finish in fourth place in the 400 and moved into eighth in school history. Reynolds' time is also the second fastest in the Big Sky this season.
Andrew Fowler cleared 16-01.25 to place ninth in the pole vault. The vault was a 1.25-inch improvement on his previous best and ranks fifth in the Big Sky this season and is tied for fifth all-time at Sacramento State.
Evan Stork had a 9.5-inch PR and finished in seventh place in the weight throw with a best of 56-09.50. Stork is now eight in school history.
Sacramento State will next compete at the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M., on Feb. 13-14 before heading to the Big Sky Indoor Championships in Pocatello, Idaho, on Feb. 26-29.
UW INVITATIONAL
Saturday Women's Results
60: 8. Meaghan Rogers 7.74; 15. A'Miracle Barlett 7.88.
400: 1. Shilah Bedingfield 55.44; 4. Mikayla Revera 55.75; 11. Jasmin Correa 57.55.
800: 50. Amy Quinones 2:17.15.
Mile: 37. Amy Quinones 4:58.08; 46. Cagnei Duncan 5:01.63.
4x400: 1. Shilah Bedingfield, Jasmin Correa, Artearra Coffey, Mikayla Revera 3:48.66
HJ: Shelby Dozier 5-05.00.
LJ: 6. Brittany Patterson 18-01.00.
TJ: 1. Brittany Patterson 39-11.25; 8. Nashedah Mu'Min 37-09.50; 18. Alexia Croffet 35-01.00.
SP: 8. Shantel Nnaji 45-08.00; 25. Morgan Jones 42-01.25; 37. Rhaven Dean 34-10.25.
Saturday Men's Results
60: 15. Jabari Reynolds 7.05; 18. David Lopez 7.06.
400: 4. Jabari Reynolds 48.57; 13. Alec Foster 49.63.
800: 29. Zach Blackwood 1:55.32.
HJ: Jevin Kitchen NH.
PV: 9. Andrew Fowler 16-01.25.
LJ: 11. Daron Bland 22-03.00; 21. Oliver Gates 20-01.50.
WT: 7. Evan Stork 56-09.50.
