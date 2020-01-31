JONES, BEDINGFIELD PLACE SECOND ON OPENING DAY OF UW INVITATIONAL

SEATTLE — The Sacramento State indoor track and field teams started the UW Invitational with a pair of second-place finishes on Friday. The meet, which includes some of the top teams in the West, continues on Saturday.
Morgan Jones had the biggest performance, throwing 64-10.75 to place second in the weight throw. That mark broke her career best which came in the first meet of the season and moved her into second place in school history and continues to lead the Big Sky.
Shilah Bedingfield was second in the 200 after running 24.76. The race featured the two top sprinters in the Big Sky and saw Weber State's Emily Morgan-King take the title with a time of 24.36. Bedingfield remains the conference leader with a time of 24.00.
The day started with Chloe Lindbo in the pentathlon. Linda ran 9.42 in the 60-hurdles before clearing 4-11.50 in the high jump. She set a career best with a shot put of 30-10.50 and followed with a long jump of 15-04.00. Lindbo wrapped up her day by running 2:33.77 in the 800. She totaled 3,065 points over the five events to finish in 10th place.
Other top 10 performances during the day came from Mikayla Revera who was sixth in the 200 in 25.14. Shelby Dozier had a successful high jump at 5-05.00 to place eighth and the distance medley relay team ran 11:56.26 to finish sixth.
UW INVITATIONAL
Women's Results
200: 2. Shilah Bedingfield 24.76; 6. Mikayla Revera 25.14; 21. A'Miracle Barlett 25.73; 29. Meaghan Rogers 26.05.
60H: 12. Artearra Coffey 9.04.
DMR: 6. 11:56.26.
HJ: 8. Shelby Dozier 5-05.00.
WT: 2. Morgan Jones 64-10.75.
PENT: 10. Chloe Lindbo 3,065.
Men's Results
200: 10. Jabari Reynolds 22.36; 18. David Lopez 22.71.
