TRACK & FIELD RETURNS TO ACTION AT HIGH CALIBER UW INVITATIONAL

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some of the top track and field talent in the country will be on display this weekend at the UW Invitational in Seattle. The meet begins on Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday at Dempsey Indoor Track.



Runnerspace.com will provide a live stream of the meet but requires a paid subscription. Live results can be accessed by selecting the link at the top of the page.



Sacramento State will be represented by 16 women and nine men in the individual events. Chloe Lindbo will be the first Hornet in action, competing in the pentathlon starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday's schedule will also include the men's and women's pole vault and high jump, women's weight throw, the 60-hurdles prelims and finals, 5K, 200 and distance medley relay.



Other teams that are scheduled to compete include: Arizona, Boise State, Butler, BYU, California, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Idaho, Iowa, Iowa State, Long Beach State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon State, Portland, San Diego State, San Francisco, Seattle U., Seattle Pacific, Southern Utah, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Western Washington, and Wichita State.



One of the main draws of the meet will be the participation of the Bowerman Track Club, which includes the likes of U.S. Olympian and reigning U.S. Champion Shelby Houlihan (entered in the 800m and mile), multiple NCAA-champion Karissa Schweizer (mile and 3k), U.S. Olympian Kate Grace (3k), U.S. Olympian Colleen Quigley (3k), U.S. Olympian Courtney Frerichs (3k), recent Stanford grad Vanessa Fraser (3k), and Gwen Jorgensen (5k) on the women's side. Men's BTC athletes include U.S. Olympian Evan Jager (mile), Sean McGorty (3k), and Marc Scott (5k).



Sacramento State will be competing for the just the second time during the indoor competition. Despite having fewer competitions than most teams in the Big Sky, the Hornets are well represented among the top five in the league.



Shilah Bedingfield leads the Big Sky in the 60 and 200 with times of 7.52 and 24.00 at the Bronco Invitational. She will double in the 200 and 400 this weekend at the UW Invitational.



Brittany Patterson owns the top mark in the Big Sky in the triple jump with a best of 41-01.00. She is also fifth in the league in the 60 at 7.70.



In the throws, Morgan Jones leads the conference in the weight throw with a long of 60-08.00. Shantel Nnaji is third in the shot put at 47-03.00.



Mikayla Revera completes the list of women ranked among the top five in individual events as she is third in the 200 at 24.87.



Jabari Reynolds is the lone member of the men's team currently in the top five of the Big Sky. Reynolds ran 21.83 in the 200 which is the fastest time in the league.