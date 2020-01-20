BEDINGFIELD, PATTERSON NAMED BIG SKY ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Sacramento State duo of Shilah Bedingfield and Brittany Patterson both began their junior seasons by earning a Big Sky Conference Athlete of the Week award, it was announced today. Bedingfield was named the Big Sky Female Track Athlete of the Week while Patterson was the Field Athlete of the Week based on their performances at the Bronco Invitational in Boise, Idaho on Saturday.



Bedingfield started her year by winning the 60-meters and 200-meters. The Palmdale, Calif., native ran 7.52 seconds in the qualifying round of the 60 to set the Sacramento State record which she had previously shared. The time is also tied for the best in the Big Sky this season. She returned to run 7.57 seconds in the finals to finish first in the event.



In the 200, Bedingfield had a time of 24.00 seconds which is the best in the Big Sky this year, ranks 20th in NCAA Div. I, and was the second-fastest all-time by a Hornet woman. She also ran the leadoff leg on the 4x400 relay team which finished in second place and posted the fastest mark in the Big Sky this year at 3:49.51.



Patterson finished first in the triple jump with a best of 41-01.00 (12.52m) to win the event by 15-inches. Her mark is the best in the Big Sky this season and makes her the only woman to go over 39-feet this year. The native of Phoenix, Ariz., also competed in the 60-meters where she finished second with a time of 7.70 seconds.



The Hornets will next compete at the UW Invitational on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in Seattle.