TRACK AND FIELD STARTS INDOOR SEASON WITH SIX EVENT WINS AT BRONCO INVITE

BOISE, Idaho — The Sacramento State track and field program started its season later than every other school in the Big Sky but the Hornets showed no signs of rust as the team accounted for six individual wins and seven school top 10 marks, including a school record at the Bronco Invitational on Saturday.



Sacramento State will next compete at the UW Invitational on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in Seattle.

WOMEN'S TRACK HIGHLIGHTS

Shilah Bedingfield picked right up from where she left off last season after earning honorable mention All-America honors in the 200 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Bedingfield finished first in the 60 and 200 and broke her own school record. The senior ran 7.52 in the qualifying round of the 60 to break the Sacramento State record of 7.53 which she shared with Caprice Powell. Bedingfield ran 7.57 in the finals to finish first in the event by .23 seconds. In the 200, the Palmdale, Calif., native ran 24.00 to win by nearly a second. Her 60 time is tied for the fastest in the Big Sky this season and her 200 mark is the best by over a half second and ranks 20th in NCAA Div. I.

Brittany Patterson, Meaghan Rogers and A'Miracle Barlett placed second, fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 60. Rogers set her PR with a time of 7.76 in the finals.

Amy Quinones, Cagnei Duncan and Rachel Victor finished in the top six in the mile. Quinones led the group with a time of 5:05.56 to place fourth. Duncan (5:09.00) and Victor (5:09.42) each set PRs.

Jasmin Correa was third in the 400 in with a PR of 58.18.

Mikayla Revera placed second behind Bedingfield in the 200 with a career best of 24.87. That mark moved her into ninth in school history.

Victor was third in the 3K in 10:19.75 while competing in the event for the first time in her indoor career.

The 4x400 relay team of Bedingfield, Correz, Artearra Coffey and Revera finished second behind Utah. The team's time of 3:49.51 is the best in the conference this year.

MEN'S TRACK HIGHLIGHTS

Jabari Reynolds placed third in the 200, was fourth in the 60 and fifth in the 400. Reynolds' 200 time of 21.83 is tied for the fifth fastest in program history and is the fastest in the Big Sky this year.

David Lopez finished third in the 60 in his Hornet debut after running 6.92 in the finals. He was also fifth in the 200 in 22.33.

WOMEN'S FIELD HIGHLIGHTS

Patterson jumped 41-01.00 to win the triple jump and improve her fifth-place standing in program history. She became the first Big Sky female to jump over 39 feet this season.

Shantel Nnaji captured the shot put with a career best of 47-03.00 to move her to sixth in Hornet record book and second in the Big Sky this year. She placed sixth in the weight throw with a mark of 51-01.00 to beat her previous best by over six feet.

Morgan Jones completed the trio of winners by winning the weight throw with a toss of 60-08.00. That distance vaulted her to the top of the Big Sky leaderboard and third in school history. Jones was also fourth int he shot put at 44-05.50.

Shelby Dozier placed fourth in the high jump by clearing 5-05.25.

MEN'S FIELD HIGHLIGHTS

Evan Stork took the top spot in the weight throw at 56-00.00. That throw placed him ninth in school history and was 21.5 inches beyond his previous best. Stork also led the team and was fourth int he shot put at 46-05.50.

Oliver Gates, Dylan Barger and Benjamin Ahenguah all placed in the top five in the long jump. Gates was second at 22-08.50 in his Hornet debut. Barger jumped 21-07.25 and Ahenguah had a mark of 21-00.75 in his first meet at Sacramento State.

Andrew Fowler matched his career best in the pole vault by clearing 16-00.00 at the Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nev.

WOMEN'S RESULTS

60: 1. Shilah Bedingfield 7.57; 2. Brittany Patterson 7.70; 4. Meaghan Rogers 7.76; 6. A'Miracle Barlett 7.86; 30. Artearra Coffey 8.32.

200: 1. Shilah Bedingfield 24.00; 2. Mikayla Revera 24.87; 10. A'Miracle Barlett 25.67; 13. Meaghan Rogers 25.77; 14. Jasmin Correa 25.92; 16. Artearra Coffey 26.27; 34. Daysha Ford 27.81.

400: 3. Mikayla Revera 58.18; 13. Tria Ismay 1:02.96; 16. Daysha Ford 1:05.01.

800: 6. Amy Quinones 2:19.26; 8. Marilou Ruiz 2:28.63; 11. A'Miracle Barlett 2:32.14; 12. Rosemary David 2:32.35.

Mile: 4. Amy Quinones 5:06.56; 5. Cagnei Duncan 5:09.00; 6. Rachel Victor 5:09.42; 11. Blayney Dolan 5:24.34; 15. Emma Armstrong 5:33.25; 17. Marilou Ruiz 5:36.28; 18. Rosemary David 5:40.70; 21. A'Miracle Barlett 5:55.47.

3K: 3. Rachel Victor 10:19.75; 6. Cagnei Duncan 10:32.02; 9. Rosemary David 10:44.34; 11. Blayney Dolan 11:01.57; 12. Emma Armstrong 11:18.06.

60H: 5. Artearra Coffey 9.02; 16. Chloe Lindbo 9.54.

4x400: 2. Shilah Bedingfield, Jasmin Correa, Artearra Coffey, Mikayla Revera 3:49.51; 14. Daysha Ford, A'Miracle Barlett, Marilou Ruiz, Tria Ismay 4:16.51.

HJ: 4. Shelby Dozier 5-05.25; 11. Emily Corbett 4-11.50; Chloe Lindbo NH.

PV: Tessa Davis, Alana Dickson NH.

LJ: 2. Lauren Wong 16-07.00; 13. Alexus Surnip 16-05.25; 14. Alexia Croffet 16-03.25.

TJ: 1. Brittany Patterson 41-01.00; 5. Nashedah Mu'Min 37-11.25; 9. Alexia Croffet 35-10.75.

SP: 1. Shantel Nnaji 47-03.00; 4. Morgan Jones 44-05.50; 5. Rhaven Dean 44-00.00; 10. Abby Meder 40-06.00; 13. Maesyn Rix 38-08.25; 17. Erin Whelan 37-00.25.

WT: 1. Morgan Jones 60-08.00; 6. Shantel Nnaji 51-01.00; 8. Rhaven Dean 49-06.25; 11. Abby Meder 48-04.50; 14. Erin Whelan 46-02.00; 17. Maesyn Rix 42-05.25.



Men's Results

60. 3. David Lopez 6.92; 4. Jabari Reynolds 6.98; 9. Benjamin Ahenguah 7.21; 13. Oliver Gates 7.26.

200: 3. Jabari Reynolds 21.83; 5. David Lopez 22.33.

400: 5. Jabari Reynolds 49.71.

Mile: 6. Elijah Changco 4:39.54; 7. Jacob Moran 4:40.19.

HJ: 5. Jevin Kitchen 6-04.75; 10. Darren Johnson 6-00.75.

PV: Andrew Fowler 16-00.00; Brandon Quimson 15-00.00.

LJ: 2. Oliver Gates 22-08.50; 3. Dylan Barger 21-07.25; 5. Benjamin Ahenguah 21-00.75; 6. Dennis Strelchik 20-07.25.

SP: 4. Evan Stork 46-05.50; 6. Neil Laquian 43-10.75.

WT: 1. Evan Stork 56-00.00; 7. Neil Laquian 41-03.25.