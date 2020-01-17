INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD TO START SEASON AT BRONCO INVITATIONAL AND POLE VAULT SUMMIT

Heat Sheets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento State men's and women's indoor track and field teams begin their 2020 season at the Bronco Invitational on Saturday at Boise State. The Hornets will have 30 women and 12 men compete at the one day meet. The Hornet pole vaulters will also be in action this weekend at the Pole Vault Summit in Reno.



The Bronco Invitational begins at 8 a.m. PT with the men's high jump and track events will start at 10 a.m. PT. The field will include Boise State, Cal Poly, Cal State Dominguez Hills, Cal State Los Angeles, College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon, Nevada, Northwest Nazarene, Sacramento State, Utah, Washington State.



The Sacramento State women were recently selected to finish first at the Big Sky Championships at the end of the indoor season. The Hornets return most of their roster from a year ago, including Brittany Patterson, Shilah Bedingfield, Amy Quinones and Morgan Jones who each earned all-conference honors. Sacramento State will also have eight women make their debut with the team this weekend.



The returners on the men's team includes Jabarri Reynolds, Elijah Changco, Jevin Kitchen and Dylan Barger who have all competed in the Big Sky Championships. The team will also have six individuals compete for the first time as Hornets.