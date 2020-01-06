WOMEN PICKED FIRST, MEN NINTH IN BIG SKY INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD PRESEASON POLL

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Sacramento State women were picked to defend their Big Sky Conference Indoor Track and Field title, it was announced today as part of the league's preseason poll. The Hornet men were selected to finish ninth.



Sacramento State received seven of the 11 first-place votes to total 116 points in the women's poll. Northern Arizona was second with 108 points and brought in the other four first-place nods. The remainder of the top five was comprised of Montana State (92), Weber State (83) and Southern Utah (76). The Hornets return four student-athletes who finished first or second in individual events at last year's Big Sky Indoor Championships. Brittany Patterson placed first in the triple jump and Shilah Bedingfield (200), Amy Quinones (mile) and Morgan Jones (weight throw) each recorded second-place showings.



Northern Arizona was selected to finish first in the men's preseason poll with 119 points and nine first-place votes. Montana State was a distant second with 96 while Southern Utah was third (86). The Hornets garnered 45 total points which left them just behind Montana (47) in the poll.



Sacramento State will start its 2020 indoor season on Jan. 17-18 at a pair of meets. The team will send it's pole vaulters to the Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nev., while the majority of the team will compete at the Ed Jacoby Invitational in Boise, Idaho. The team will also compete at the UW Invitational in Seattle on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 and the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M., on Feb. 13-14 before the Big Sky Indoor Championships in Pocatello, Idaho, on Feb. 27-29.

2020 BIG SKY CONFERENCE PRESEASON INDOOR TRACK & FIELD POLLS WOMEN MEN 1. SACRAMENTO STATE (7) 116 1. Northern Arizona (9) 119 2. Northern Arizona (4) 108 2. Montana State (1) 96 3. Montana State 92 3. Southern Utah 86 4. Weber State 83 4. Idaho 74 5. Southern Utah 76 T5. Eastern Washington 72 6. Montana 64 T5. Weber State (1) 72 7. Idaho 51 7. Idaho State 69 8. Idaho State 49 8. Montana 47 9. Eastern Washington 46 9. Sacramento State 45 10. Northern Colorado 27 10. Northern Colorado 32 11. Portland State 14 11. Portland State 14