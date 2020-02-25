SOFTBALL TO PLAY SIX HOME GAMES; HOST UC DAVIS WEDNESDAY AND CAPITAL CLASSIC FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Full set of game notes - pdf

• In its busiest week of the season, Sacramento State will play six home games over five days.

• The Hornets open the week with a matchup against Causeway rival UC Davis on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday is also Staff Appreciation Day at Shea Stadium.

• Sacramento State will then host the Capital Classic on Friday-Sunday. The Hornets will host nine games over three days, and the team will play in five of those contests.

• The tournamet field consists of Sacramento State, Utah State, Saint Mary's, Texas State, Santa Clara and UConn. The Hornets are co-hosting the tournament with UC Davis, but Sacramento State will play all five of its games at home.

• Sacramento State plays twice on Friday vs. Utah State at 11:30 a.m. and Texas State at 2 p.m., and once on Saturday vs. Saint Mary's at 2 p.m. The Hornets conclude the tournament with two more games on Sunday against UConn at 11:30 a.m. and Santa Clara at 2 p.m.

• Other tournament games include Utah State vs. Saint Mary's on Friday at 9 a.m., and on Saturday, Santa Clara vs. UConn at 9 a.m. and Saint Mary's vs. UConn at 11:30 a.m. Sunday's 9 a.m. game features Santa Clara taking on Utah State.

• Wednesday's game vs. UC Davis and every Sacramento State game during the tournament can be viewed live and free via Pluto.TV channel 533. In fact, every home game the rest of the season can be found on Pluto.TV channel 533. Multimedia links for all Hornet games can be found on the softball schedule at hornetsports.com.

• Live stats will be available for every game this week. All multimedia links, schedule and ticket information can be found on the tournament home page within the softball page of hornetsports.com.

• The Hornets are currently 9-6, and are the only team in the seven-team Big Sky Conference that currently sits above the .500 mark. Montana is the next closest with a 6-9 record.

• Sacramento State has won three straight games, and, over that span, has combined to score 28 runs on 35 hits with a .407 batting average.

• The Hornets lead the Big Sky in both batting average (.314) and ERA (2.48).

• Freshman outfielder Haley Hanson was named the Big Sky's Player of the Week on Monday after batting .500 over five games last week. Her three stolen bases on Sunday vs. Quinnipiac tied the program's Div. I era (1990-pres.) single-game record for most steals in a game.

• The Hornets have outscored the opposition by a combined 27-5 margin during the first two innings of games this year, and have scored first in 12 of the 15 games.

• Sacramento State has seven regulars hitting better than .330, comprised of Amber Rodriguez (.444), Jessica Scott (.429), Haley Hanson (.383), Shea Graves (.372), Kailie Hargis (.353), Lewa Day (.333) and Mo Spieth (.333). Four of the team's pitchers have 3.00 ERA's or less, including Marissa Bertuccio (2.15), Jensen Main (2.25), Danielle Sperry (2.58) and Alyssa Nunez (3.00).