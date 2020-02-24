Text-Only Site

HANSON NAMED THE BIG SKY SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

HANSON NAMED THE BIG SKY SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Posted: Feb 24, 2020

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento State outfielder Haley Hanson has been named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week after helping the Hornets to a 3-2 record at the LMU Tournament, including wins in each of the final three games.

The true freshman, who started all five games in the outfield, finished the week batting .500 (8-for-16) with four runs, two walks, four stolen bases, a .556 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage. She had multiple-hit contests in each game during the team's three-game winning streak, batting 7-for-11 with four runs over that span.

In addition, Hanson tied the program's Div. I era (1990-pres.) single-game record with three stolen bases on Sunday in the win over Quinnipiac. Only two other Sacramento State players had accomplished the feat prior to Sunday. The speedster now has nine stolen bases (five more than any other player in the Big Sky), and isn't far off the school record of 16, set last season by Nene Alas.

After starting the tournament 1-for-5 with a walk over the first two games, the Redmond, Wash., native finished the last three games in impressive fashion. That included Saturday when she went 2-for-4 with a run against Quinnipiac, and 3-for-4 with a run, RBI and stolen base vs. Delaware. She concluded the tournament on Sunday by going 2-for-3 with two runs, a walk and three stolen bases.

Overall this season, Hanson is batting .383 and has started 14 of the Hornets' 15 games. The batting average is the second best mark among all Big Sky players averaging 2.5 at-bats per game.

Sacramento State (9-6) has a busy week ahead as the team will play six home games over a five-game span, beginning on Wednesday vs. UC Davis at 2:30 p.m. The Hornets will then host the three-day Capital Classic from Friday through Sunday where it will play five more games.

HANSON NAMED THE BIG SKY SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
February 24, 2020 HANSON NAMED THE BIG SKY SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
SOFTBALL WINS THIRD STRAIGHT WITH 8-0 MERCY RULE VICTORY OVER QUINNIPIAC
February 23, 2020 SOFTBALL WINS THIRD STRAIGHT WITH 8-0 MERCY RULE VICTORY OVER QUINNIPIAC
MEJIA’S TWO HOMERS AND EIGHT RBIs LEAD SOFTBALL TO A PAIR OF BLOWOUT WINS
February 22, 2020 MEJIA’S TWO HOMERS AND EIGHT RBIs LEAD SOFTBALL TO A PAIR OF BLOWOUT WINS
SOFTBALL DROPS A PAIR OF ONE-RUN DECISIONS ON FIRST DAY OF THE LMU TOURNAMENT
February 21, 2020 SOFTBALL DROPS A PAIR OF ONE-RUN DECISIONS ON FIRST DAY OF THE LMU TOURNAMENT
HANSON’S WALKOFF SINGLE CAPS A 4-HIT DAY, SOFTBALL BEATS ARMY, 4-3, IN EXTRA INNINGS
February 16, 2020 HANSON’S WALKOFF SINGLE CAPS A 4-HIT DAY, SOFTBALL BEATS ARMY, 4-3, IN EXTRA INNINGS
SOFTBALL DROPS A PAIR OF CLOSE GAMES ON SECOND DAY OF THE GOLDEN STATE CLASSIC
February 15, 2020 SOFTBALL DROPS A PAIR OF CLOSE GAMES ON SECOND DAY OF THE GOLDEN STATE CLASSIC
DAY HITS GRAND SLAM, SPIETH 2 HOMERS; SOFTBALL SPLITS ON FIRST DAY OF THE GOLDEN STATE CLASSIC
February 14, 2020 DAY HITS GRAND SLAM, SPIETH 2 HOMERS; SOFTBALL SPLITS ON FIRST DAY OF THE GOLDEN STATE CLASSIC
SOFTBALL MOVES RECORD TO 4-1 AFTER SPLIT ON THE FINAL DAY OF THE NORCAL KICKOFF
February 9, 2020 SOFTBALL MOVES RECORD TO 4-1 AFTER SPLIT ON THE FINAL DAY OF THE NORCAL KICKOFF
SOFTBALL IMPROVES TO 3-0 AFTER WALKOFF WIN OVER BOISE STATE
February 8, 2020 SOFTBALL IMPROVES TO 3-0 AFTER WALKOFF WIN OVER BOISE STATE
SOFTBALL OPENS SEASON WITH SHUTOUTS OF CAL BAPTIST AND SAINT MARY’S
February 7, 2020 SOFTBALL OPENS SEASON WITH SHUTOUTS OF CAL BAPTIST AND SAINT MARY’S
SOFTBALL HOSTS THE SEASON-OPENING NORCAL KICKOFF FRIDAY-SUNDAY
February 4, 2020 SOFTBALL HOSTS THE SEASON-OPENING NORCAL KICKOFF FRIDAY-SUNDAY
SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR HORNET SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL ON SALE NOW
February 3, 2020 SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR HORNET SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL ON SALE NOW
SOFTBALL SELECTED TO FINISH SECOND IN THE BIG SKY PRESEASON COACHES POLL
January 27, 2020 SOFTBALL SELECTED TO FINISH SECOND IN THE BIG SKY PRESEASON COACHES POLL
FORMER SOFTBALL PLAYER ALYSSA NAKKEN NAMED ASSISTANT COACH FOR THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
January 16, 2020 FORMER SOFTBALL PLAYER ALYSSA NAKKEN NAMED ASSISTANT COACH FOR THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
SOFTBALL SIGNS ALCANTARA, CREWSE, ECHOLS, MACHADO-BUCKLEY, PARISH AND PIRES
November 20, 2019 SOFTBALL SIGNS ALCANTARA, CREWSE, ECHOLS, MACHADO-BUCKLEY, PARISH AND PIRES
SOFTBALL RELEASES 2020 SCHEDULE, HORNETS TO PLAY 25 HOME GAMES
October 16, 2019 SOFTBALL RELEASES 2020 SCHEDULE, HORNETS TO PLAY 25 HOME GAMES
SEVEN SOFTBALL PLAYERS NAMED NFCA ALL-AMERICA SCHOLAR-ATHLETES
October 4, 2019 SEVEN SOFTBALL PLAYERS NAMED NFCA ALL-AMERICA SCHOLAR-ATHLETES
HEAD SOFTBALL COACH LORI PEREZ RECEIVES A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT
October 2, 2019 HEAD SOFTBALL COACH LORI PEREZ RECEIVES A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT