HANSON NAMED THE BIG SKY SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento State outfielder Haley Hanson has been named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week after helping the Hornets to a 3-2 record at the LMU Tournament, including wins in each of the final three games.



The true freshman, who started all five games in the outfield, finished the week batting .500 (8-for-16) with four runs, two walks, four stolen bases, a .556 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage. She had multiple-hit contests in each game during the team's three-game winning streak, batting 7-for-11 with four runs over that span.



In addition, Hanson tied the program's Div. I era (1990-pres.) single-game record with three stolen bases on Sunday in the win over Quinnipiac. Only two other Sacramento State players had accomplished the feat prior to Sunday. The speedster now has nine stolen bases (five more than any other player in the Big Sky), and isn't far off the school record of 16, set last season by Nene Alas.



After starting the tournament 1-for-5 with a walk over the first two games, the Redmond, Wash., native finished the last three games in impressive fashion. That included Saturday when she went 2-for-4 with a run against Quinnipiac, and 3-for-4 with a run, RBI and stolen base vs. Delaware. She concluded the tournament on Sunday by going 2-for-3 with two runs, a walk and three stolen bases.



Overall this season, Hanson is batting .383 and has started 14 of the Hornets' 15 games. The batting average is the second best mark among all Big Sky players averaging 2.5 at-bats per game.



Sacramento State (9-6) has a busy week ahead as the team will play six home games over a five-game span, beginning on Wednesday vs. UC Davis at 2:30 p.m. The Hornets will then host the three-day Capital Classic from Friday through Sunday where it will play five more games.