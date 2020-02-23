SOFTBALL WINS THIRD STRAIGHT WITH 8-0 MERCY RULE VICTORY OVER QUINNIPIAC

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento State pounded out eight runs and 10 hits, and received a home run from true freshman Rylee Gresham, as the Hornets beat Quinnipiac, 8-0, on Sunday morning at the LMU Softball Tournament. The game was stopped after six innings because of the eight-run mercy rule.



The Hornets won their third straight, and completed the three-day tournament with a 3-2 record. Sacramento State also moved its overall record to 9-6. Sacramento State opened the tourney on Friday with a pair of one-run losses to Loyola Marymount and Delaware before winning twice yesterday in convincing fashion over Quinnipiac and Delaware.



During the three-game winning streak, Sacramento State's offense is hitting .407 (35-for-86) with 28 runs, 10 extra base hits, 28 RBIs, a .616 slugging percentage, .485 on-base percentage and 1.101 ops. The pitching staff has a 1.84 ERA and .239 opponent batting average over that span, and the defense has a .978 fielding percentage.



Gresham's first collegiate hit was a pinch-hit two-run homer in the sixth inning that capped today's win. Technically, it was Gresham's first official at-bat as her only plate appearance prior to today resulted in a walk. Gresham's two-run homer came on a 3-1 pitch in the sixth inning that scored Samantha Parish.



The Hornets pounded out double figures in hits for the third straight games as they finished with 10 today. That included two each from Haley Hanson, Katie Vretzos and Amber Rodriguez.



Hanson also scored two runs and stole three bases. The three stolen bases ties the program's Div. I era (1990-pres.) record for most steals in a game, a feat that only two other players have accomplished. The true freshman already has nine steals in 15 games, and the program's Div. I single-season record is 16, set by Nene Alas last year.



Hornet right-hander Jensen Main (4-3) was impressive today, tossing a five-hit shutout as she allowed just two walks with five strikeouts over six innings. Main needed only 87 pitches and faced five batters over the minimum. In addition, all five of the of the hits allowed were singles.



The Hornets scored three times in the first and second innings, and twice more in the sixth. They sent nine batters to the plate in the first, and eight more in the second.



Four Hornets currently have hitting streaks of at least three games, including Charizma Guzman (4), Hanson (3), Rodriguez (3) and Vretzos (3). Rodriguez, another true freshman, has been an on-base machine thus far as she leads Hornet regulars in batting average (.444), on-base percentage (.545) and walks (6).



Sacramento State will play six times at home next week, beginning on Wednesday for its rivalry matchup vs. UC Davis at 2:30 p.m. The Hornets will then host the Capital Classic Friday-Sunday and the team will play five times over the three-day tournament. The team opens the tourney on Friday vs. Utah State at 11:30 a.m. For tournament schedule and ticket information, click here.

