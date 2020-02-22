MEJIA’S TWO HOMERS AND EIGHT RBIs LEAD SOFTBALL TO A PAIR OF BLOWOUT WINS

LOS ANGELES — Sacramento State's offense, led by sophomore Alondra Mejia, combined for 25 hits and 20 runs and the Hornets overwhelmed a pair of opponents on the second day of the LMU Softball Tournament on Saturday.



Sacramento State won its morning game over Quinnipiac, 10-4, before coming back later in the day to defeat Delaware, 10-2. The Delaware game, which featured a lightening delay, was stopped after six innings because of the eight-run mercy rule.



The Hornets improved to 8-6 overall and 2-2 at the three-day tournament. Sacramento State opened the event with a pair of one-run losses yesterday, including a 2-1 decision to Delaware.



The Blue Hens lost for just the second time all season, falling to 11-2 while Quinnipiac is 0-3. The Hornets will play once more at the tournament tomorrow morning against Quinnipiac at 8 a.m.



Mejia, a sophomore first baseman, was incredible, finishing the day 4-for-8 with three runs, two doubles, two homers, eight RBIs and a massive 1.500 slugging percentage. She finished the Quinnipiac game 2-for-3 with two runs, a double a two-run homer and four RBIs, and then pounced on Delaware to the tune of 2-for-4 with a run, double, home run and five RBIs. The homer was a grand slam in the fourth inning that helped put the game away. The grand slam was also the second of the season for Sacramento State as Lewa Day had one earlier this year.



As a freshman last year, Mejia did not have a home run in 65 at-bats, but already has three in 42 at-bats this season. Her 14 RBIs lead the Hornets.



Nine different Hornets had hits today, and eight had multiple hits. Overall, Sacramento State hit .439, which included a seven run inning against Quinnipiac and a six-run inning vs. Delaware. Haley Hanson had five hits, Mejia had four hits, Katie Vretzos, Day and Shea Graves had three, and Aliyah Robles, Amber Rodriguez and Charizma Guzman each had two.



Sacramento State now has eight players hitting above .330 this season comprised of Jessica Scott (.429), Graves (.400), Rodriguez (.400), Hanson (.364), Kailie Hargis (.353), Day (.341), Mejia (.333) and Mo Spieth (.333).



Four Hornet pitchers made appearances in the circle today, and both Alyssa Nunez (against Quinnipiac) and Danielle Sperry (vs. Delaware) earned victories. The staff allowed just five earned runs with six strikeouts in 13.0 innings. Both Nunez and Sperry got starts, and Jensen Main and Marissa Bertuccio pitched in relief. Both Main and Bertuccio did not allow a hit or run in their outings.



Sacramento State trailed just once all day, 1-0 to Quinnipiac, but responded with a seven-run third inning and three more in the fourth. Against Delaware, Sacramento State put up three more crooked numbers, posting two runs in the second, six more in the fourth and two in the sixth. Fittingly, it was Mejia's RBI-double in the bottom of the sixth that gave the Hornets a walkoff win.