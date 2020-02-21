SOFTBALL DROPS A PAIR OF ONE-RUN DECISIONS ON FIRST DAY OF THE LMU TOURNAMENT

LOS ANGELES -- Sacramento State combined for just three runs and nine hits over two games as the Hornets lost a pair of one-run decisions on the first day of the LMU Tournament on Friday. The Hornets lost to tournament host Loyola Marymount, 3-2, in the morning, and to Delaware, 2-1, in the afternoon.



Sacramento State dropped to 6-6 overall and 0-2 at the three-day tournament. The Lions also moved their record to 6-6, and Delaware is now 10-1. Of the Hornets' six losses this season, all six have come by three runs or less, and three have come by a single run.



The Hornets will also play twice tomorrow against Quinnipiac (8 a.m.) and Delaware (10:15 a.m.), and once on Sunday vs. Quinnipiac at 8 a.m. Sacramento State will be getting the 8 a.m. game all three days of the tournament.



Sacramento State's offense combined for just nine hits over two games (seven singles) while drawing three walks. The team's pitching staff, especially Jensen Main and Marissa Bertuccio, was effective yielding just five runs over 12.2 innings. Bertuccio started the LMU game and Main went the distance in the Delaware game.



GAME 1



Loyola Marymount's Mallory Eckroth (6.0 ip) and Linnay Wilson (1.0 ip) combined to allow the Hornets just five hits and two runs over seven innings. In fact, after the Hornets scored twice in the first inning, they were blanked the rest of the way. Sacramento State took a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning, but could not make the lead hold up.



The Hornets scored twice with two outs in the first inning on a Kailie Hargis RBI-double scoring Mo Spieth, and Jessica Scott's RBI-single plating Hargis. That lead held for five innings as Bertuccio was impressive in the circle.



However, in the sixth, the Lions got a one-out single from Desiree Moreno followed by a two-run homer from Andrea Gonzalez to tie the game at 2-2. Gonzalez struck again in the seventh inning when her two-out walkoff single scored Molly Grumbo with the game-winning run.



Loyola Marymount, which stranded nine runners on base, outhit the Hornets, 9-5. Sacramento State received hits from Spieth, Hargis, Scott, Haley Hanson and Lewa Day.



Wilson (2-3) got the win in relief for the Lions, pitching a perfect top of the seventh inning. Danielle Sperry (1-1) got the the loss in relief, allowing three hits and run in 1.1 innings. Alyssa Nunez entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs, and allowed the Gonzalez single. Bertuccio worked 5.1 innings, allowing just five hits and two runs with a pair of strikeouts.



GAME 2



The Hornets scored a run on two hits in the third inning, but combined for just two hits the other six innings in the 2-1 loss to Delaware. In fact, Sacramento State did not have a hit the final three innings as Delaware starter Maddi Marsh (4-0) got the win, allowing three hits and one run over 5.2 innings.



The Blue Hens scored twice in the first inning against Main on a one-out, two-run single from Brooke Glande. Sacramento State sliced the deficit in half in the third on a two-out RBI-double from Shea Graves scoring Charizma Guzman. Sacramento State would later load the bases in the inning, but could not score again.



From the fourth inning to the conclusion of the game, Sacramento State had just two more base runners. Sacramento State's four hits came from Graves, Spieth, Aliyah Robles and Guzman. Spieth was the only Hornet to record hits in both games.



Jensen Main (3-3) was the unlucky losing pitcher despite allowing just seven hits and two runs over six innings. The effort was her second complete game of the season.