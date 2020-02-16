HANSON’S WALKOFF SINGLE CAPS A 4-HIT DAY, SOFTBALL BEATS ARMY, 4-3, IN EXTRA INNINGS

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — Freshman Haley Hanson went 4-for-5, including a 2-out walkoff RBI-single in the ninth inning to deliver a 4-3 win over Army on the third and final day of the Golden State Softball Classic.



The win allowed the Hornets to finish the three-day tournament with a 2-3 record. Sacramento State, which moved its overall record to 6-4, also had a mercy rule 13-4 win over Seton Hall on Friday in tournament play. The Hornets' losses came to Loyola Marymount, Bradley and Hawai'i, and each of those defeats came by three runs or less.



The loss dropped Army to 5-5 this season.



Hanson's heroics came in the ninth when Samantha Parish was placed on second base to start the inning because of the tiebreaker rule being enforced in extra innings. Parish was sacrificed to third by Kailie Hargis, and, after a groundout for the second out of the inning, Hanson singled to left for the game winner.



Hanson finished the day 4-for-5 with two RBIs, and the four hits tied a school record for most hits in a game. The true freshman accounted for four of the Hornets' 11 hits today as Amber Rodriguez and Hargis each had two hits.



The two teams were scoreless through four innings before Hanson's one-out RBI-single in the fifth scored Parish to give Sacramento State a 1-0 lead. That lead was short lived, however, as Army scored three times in the sixth off Hornet starter Marissa Bertuccio, highlighted by a two-run homer Jolie Duong.



Sacramento State immediately tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI-single from Alondra Mejia and an error allowing pinch runner Katie Vretzos to score.



Jensen Main (3-2) got the win in relief for Sacramento State, throwing 2.1 innings while striking out two batters. She retired all seven batters she faced, which included holding Army scoreless in the eighth and ninth despite the team placing a runner at second base to start each frame. Bertuccio worked five-plus innings and Danielle Sperry pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.



The Hornets left 10 runners on base, and had been 4-for-20 with runners in scoring position prior to Hanson's game winner.



Sacramento State returns to action next week in Los Angeles when it takes part in a three-day tournament hosted by Loyola Marymount. The Hornets begin the tourney by playing LMU on Friday at 8 a.m.