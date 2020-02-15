SOFTBALL DROPS A PAIR OF CLOSE GAMES ON SECOND DAY OF THE GOLDEN STATE CLASSIC

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. -- Sacramento State dropped a pair of games on the second day of the Golden State Softball Classic at Rosetta Canyon Park. The Hornets fell in the first game to Bradley, 6-3, before dropping a 6-5 decision to Hawai'i. In both games, Sacramento State had either the tying run on base or at the plate during the final inning.



In fact, Sacramento State nearly made big seventh inning comebacks in both games, scoring three times in the last inning to cut into sizable deficits.



With the losses, Sacramento State dropped to 5-4 overall and 1-3 at the three-day tournament. The Hornets split a pair of games yesterday, beating Seton Hall in mercy rule fashion and losing to Loyola Marymount. Sacramento State concludes the tournament tomorrow against Army at 11:30 a.m.



Bradly is now 5-4 while Hawai'i improved its record to 3-6.



Amber Rodriguez, Kailie Hargis and Shea Graves each combined for three hits today. Graves extended her hitting streak to five games and Hargis, a sophomore, clubbed her first collegiate home run in the Hawai'i game. In addition, true freshman Lewa Day hit her second homer of the season. The Hornets used four pitchers - Danielle Sperry, Alyssa Nunez, Jensen Main and Carley Morfey.



GAME 1



Trailing, 6-0, in the seventh inning, Sacramento State mounted a comeback, scoring three times and getting the tying runner to the plate before eventually falling to Bradley, 6-3.



The Hornets finished the game with just five hits, and three of those hits came in the final inning. The seventh inning featured a Hargis pinch hit RBI-single followed by an Aliyah Robles two-run double to cut the deficit to 6-3 with one out. The Hornets would eventually get runners to second and third with two outs, but Braves reliever Morgan Radford got a strike out to end the game.



Both teams were scoreless through four innings before Bradley scored five times via three hits and an error in the fifth. The Braves tacked on another run in the sixth inning.



Nunez (4.0 ip), Morfey and Sperry (3.0 ip) each pitched in today's game. Nunez (0-2) got the loss, allowing just three hits and two earned runs over four innings. Sperry threw the final three innings, yielding a run and five hits.



Graves went 2-for-3 with a run and Robles was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Hargis had a hit, run scored and RBI. Grace French (2-0) earned the win for Bradley, allowing five hits and three runs (two earned) over 6.1 innings. Morgan Radford got the final two outs of the game and earned her second save.



GAME 2



Sacramento State got single runs in the first (Day solo homer) and second (Samantha Parish sacrifice fly) innings, and took a 2-1 lead into the sixth. However, the Wahine scored once in the sixth to tie and received a grand slam from Angelique Ramos in the top of the seventh to take 6-2 lead.



In the bottom of the seventh, Rodriguez opened the inning with a single. One out later, Hargis homered to cut the Sacramento State deficit to 6-4. After the second out of the inning was recorded, Morfey walked followed by back-to-back singles from Day and Mo Spieth. The Spieth single scored pinch runner Haley Hanson and moved Day to third base. However, Spieth who was trying to take second base on a long throw to third, was gunned down at second to end the game.



Main (2-2) went the distance for Sacramento State, and threw well the first six innings before getting into trouble in the seventh. She finished the game allowing eight hits while striking out a career-high 12 batters over seven innings. Isabella Dino (2-3) got the win for Hawai'i, allowing 10 hits and five runs in seven innings.



Rodriguez was 3-for-3 while Day finished 2-for-4 with the solo home run. Hargis was 2-for-3 with a homer and a pair of RBIs, and Spieth, Alondra Mejia and Graves each had a hit.