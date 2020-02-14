DAY HITS GRAND SLAM, SPIETH 2 HOMERS; SOFTBALL SPLITS ON FIRST DAY OF THE GOLDEN STATE CLASSIC

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — Sacramento State freshman Lewa Day hit a grand slam, and junior Mo Spieth clubbed two home runs to highlight the Hornets' first day of the Golden State Softball Classic at Rosetta Canyon Sports Park. The Hornets lost the first game to Loyola Marymount, 6-4, before beating Seton Hall, 13-4, in five-inning mercy rule fashion.



In the loss to Loyola Marymount, Spieth hit two home runs, the second time in her career that she has posted a multiple-home run game. It also marked just the 15th time in the Div. I era (1990-pres.) that a Sacramento State player has homered twice in the same game. No player has ever hit three home runs in a game. Spieth joins Jamie Schloredt (3 times), Suzy Brookshire (3 times) and Whitney Loomis (2 times) as the four Hornets to post multiple home runs in the same game on more than one occasion.



The victory over Seton Hall was highlighted by a grand slam from Day and a three-run homer by sophomore Alondra Mejia. The Day grand slam was also the true freshman's first collegiate home run, and capped a huge day that saw her combine for four hits, four runs and five RBIs over two games.



With the split, Sacramento State moved its record to 5-2 overall, and 1-1 at the three-day tournament. The Hornets will play twice more on Saturday and once on Sunday. Loyola Marymount improved to 3-3 with its victory, and Seton Hall also is now 3-3 with the loss.



The Hornet offense combined to hit .377 with 17 runs, 20 hits, four home runs and 17 RBIs. Ten different Sacramento State players had at least one hit, including four each for Day and Shea Graves, three for Mejia, and two each from Spieth and Haley Hanson. Besides Day finishing with five RBIs, Mejia and Spieth had three RBIs, and both Graves and Aliyah Robles finished with two RBIs.



In the circle, the Hornets used three pitchers, comprised of Marissa Bertuccio, Danielle Sperry and Jensen Main. It was Bertuccio (2-0) that got the win over Seton Hall after the true freshman allowed seven hits and four runs (one earned) with four strikeouts. Jensen Main (3.0 ip) and Danielle Sperry (3.0 ip) both pitched in the Loyola Marymount game, and Sperry allowed just four hits and one run.



Sacramento State held a brief 1-0 lead against Loyola Marymount on Spieth's solo homer in the second inning, but the Lions scored five times in the third. The Hornets scored three times in the fourth - highlighted by a Spieth two-run blast - to cut the deficit to 5-4. However, Sacramento State would get no closer and the Lions added an insurance run in the sixth.



Graves, Mejia and Spieth all had multiple-hit games while Charizma Guzman, Hanson and Day each had hits. Main (2-1) got the loss for the Hornets.



Against Seton Hall, Sacramento State scored runs in all five innings against three Pirate pitchers before the game was stopped after five due to the eight-run mercy rule. The Hornets put up crooked numbers in the first (3), third (2), fourth (3) and fifth (4) innings.



The first inning was highlighted by a Graves 2-run double, the third inning featured a Robles two-run single, the fourth a three-run homer from Mejia and the fifth featured Day's grand slam.



Bertuccio (2-0) went the distance for her second win of the season. Day finished the game 3-for-3 with three runs, the grand slam and five RBIs. Graves had her second straight multiple-hit game and is now batting .474 this season.



Sacramento State returns tomorrow for the second day of the Golden State Classic when the team faces Bradley at 2:30 p.m. and Hawai'i at 5 p.m. The Hornets will play a total of five games during the three-day tournament, wrapping up the event on Sunday against Army at 11:30 a.m.