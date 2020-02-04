SOFTBALL HOSTS THE SEASON-OPENING NORCAL KICKOFF FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Full set of game notes (pdf)

PREVIEW



• Sacramento State opens the 2020 season by co-hosting the NorCal Kickoff with UC Davis this Friday through Sunday, Feb. 7-9. The Hornets will host nine games over three days, and Sacramento State will play in five of those contests.

• The tournament field consists of Sacramento State, UC Davis, Boise State, Cal Baptist, Santa Clara, Saint Mary's, Idaho State and UC Santa Barbara. The Hornets will play each of their five games at home while UC Davis will play all of its games at home.

• In addition to UC Davis, Idaho State will also not play any of its games at Sacramento State.

• Sacramento State will play twice on Friday vs. Cal Baptist at 11:30 a.m. and Saint Mary's at 2 p.m., and once on Saturday vs. Boise State at 2 p.m. The Hornets conclude the tournament with two more games on Sunday against UC Santa Barbara (11:30 a.m.) and Santa Clara (2 p.m.).

• Other tournament games include Cal Baptist vs. Saint Mary's on Friday at 9 a.m., and on Saturday, Cal Baptist vs. UC Santa Barbara at 9 a.m. and Boise State vs. UC Santa Barbara at 11:30 a.m. Sunday's 9 a.m. game features UC Santa Barbara vs. Santa Clara.

• Friday will mark the season-opening games for every team at the tournament.

• Every Sacramento State game during the tourney can be viewed live and free via Pluto.TV. Both Hornet games on Friday and Sunday can be found on channel 533, and Saturday's game can be seen on channel 531. Multimedia links for all Hornet games can be found on the softball schedule at hornetsports.com.

• Live stats will be available for every game of the event. All multimedia links, schedule and ticket information can be found on the tournament home page within the softball page of hornetsports.com.

• Fresh off a season in which the team won over 30 games, Sacramento State was selected to finish second in this year's Big Sky Conference softball preseason coaches poll.

• Seventh-year head coach Lori Perez will oversee a roster that includes 13 returners from a year ago, including five positional starters and three pitchers. The Hornets also welcome 10 newcomers to the program, including nine true freshmen.

• Sacramento State finished the 2019 season with a 31-25 overall record and a 9-8 mark in league play. The team won twice at the Big Sky Tournament before being eliminated in the semifinals.

• Among the Hornets' 13 returners are four players that have received all-conference accolades in previous seasons. That includes junior corner infielder Mo Spieth, who missed the majority of last season with a knee injury. A two-time all-league choice, Spieth was batting .394 prior to the injury.

• Also back are junior second baseman Katie Vretzos, sophomore shortstop Shea Graves and sophomore outfielder Brianna Bowers who each received all-Big Sky mention a year ago.

• Other returning starters include senior catcher Jessica Scott and sophomore first baseman Alondra Mejia. Three pitchers return in seniors Jensen Main and Danielle Sperry, as well as sophomore Alyssa Nunez. Both Sperry and Main made 23 appearances in the circle a year ago for the Hornets.