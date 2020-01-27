SOFTBALL SELECTED TO FINISH SECOND IN THE BIG SKY PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Big Sky preseason coaches poll story



SACRAMENTO -- Fresh off a season in which the team won over 30 games, Sacramento State was selected to finish second in the Big Sky Conference softball preseason coaches poll.



Seventh-year head coach Lori Perez will oversee a roster that includes 13 returners from a year ago, including five positional starters and three pitchers. The Hornets also welcome 10 newcomers to the program, including nine true freshmen. Sacramento State finished the 2019 season with a 31-25 overall record and a 9-8 mark in league play. The team won a pair of games at the Big Sky Tournament before getting eliminated in the semifinals.



This year marks the eighth season of softball in the Big Sky, which is a seven-team league. By virtue of winning last year's Big Sky regular season and tournament championships, Weber State will host this year's Big Sky Tournament May 6-9. The winner of the three-day event receives an automatic berth to the NCAA Regionals.



Reigning champion Weber State was selected first in the poll with 35 total points and five first place votes. Sacramento State was second with 28 points and one first place vote, followed by Portland State (25, 1 first place vote), Montana (25), Idaho State (14), Northern Colorado (13) and Southern Utah (7).



Among the Hornets' 13 returners are four players that have received all-conference accolades in previous seasons. That includes junior corner infielder Mo Spieth, who missed the majority of last season with a knee injury. A two-time all-league choice, Spieth was batting .394 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 12 games prior to the injury. Also back are junior second baseman Katie Vretzos, sophomore shortstop Shea Graves and sophomore outfielder Brianna Bowers who each received all-Big Sky mention a year ago.



Other returning starters include senior catcher Jessica Scott and sophomore first baseman Alondra Mejia. Three pitchers return in seniors Jensen Main and Danielle Sperry, as well as sophomore Alyssa Nunez. Both Sperry and Main made 23 appearances in the circle a year ago for the Hornets.



Sacramento State opens the 2020 season next week when it co-hosts the NorCal Kickoff with UC Davis on Friday-Sunday, Feb. 7-9. The Hornets will host nine games over three days, and play five times over that stretch. The Shea Stadium portion of the tournament will feature three games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Hornets will play on Friday at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. For tournament information, including the schedule, click here to view the tournament home page.



2020 Big Sky Softball Preseason Coaches' Poll



Team Points (1st-place votes)

1. Weber State - 35 (5)

2. Sacramento State - 28 (1)

T3. Portland State - 25 (1)

T3. Montana - 25

5. Idaho State - 14

6. Northern Colorado - 13

7. Southern Utah - 7