LEGASPI BEATS NATIONALLY RANKED PLAYER, BUT MEN’S TENNIS FALLS TO WASHINGTON, 6-1

SACRAMENTO — Despite an impressive win at No. 1 singles by senior Hermont Legaspi, the Hornets fell to Washington, 6-1, on Saturday afternoon at the Sacramento State Tennis Courts.



The Hornets, who narrowly lost the doubles point, got an impressive win from their fourth-year senior. Legaspi beat 43rd-ranked Jack Davis at No. 1 by a 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 super tiebreak score. Legaspi, who walked onto the program as a freshman and eventually moved his way up to the Hornets' top singles player, improved to 3-3 at the No. 1 spot of the lineup this season.



With the victory, Washington, which resides in the powerful Pac-12 Conference improved to 7-4. The loss dropped the Hornets to 1-6.



At No. 3 doubles, Sacramento State's Carlos Rodiguez and Anton De La Puente were impressive, blanking a Washington duo, 6-0. At No. 1, the team of Legaspi and Louis Chabut nearly won, but eventually fell, 7-5. That was the match that clinched the doubles point for the Huskies.



In singles, De La Puente, at No. 6, took Alexis Alvarez to three sets before falling, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4. Sacramento State lost singles matches in straight sets at Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5.



"What a great win for Hermont," Sacramento State head coach Kevin Kurtz said. "He works hard every day of his life and he's one of the best teammates I've ever been around. I was happy to see these results for him, and he deserves every ounce of success he's achieved."



The Hornets will jump back into Big Sky Conference play next weekend when they travel to Idaho State for a Saturday afternoon matchup at 2 p.m. PST, and a Sunday morning match at Weber State at 9 a.m. PST. Sacramento State is 1-0 in the Big Sky and beat Eastern Washington, 5-2, at home earlier this year.



