MEN’S TENNIS FALLS AT HOME TO NEVADA

Posted: Feb 16, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Despite singles from wins from senior Hermont Legaspi and freshman Anton De La Puente, it was not enough as Nevada defeated the Hornets, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon at the Sacramento State Tennis Courts.

The match was just the second of the season at home for Sacramento State which dropped to 1-5 with the loss. Nevada improved to 6-3 overall and 5-2 on the road.

The Wolf Pack swept all three doubles matches to gain the doubles point.

Legaspi won his match at No. 1 over Julien Evrard, 7-5, 2-6 and 10-4 in the super tiebreak. At No. 6, De La Puente was victorious by a 6-3, 6-4 score.

Elliot Arnarp (6-1, 7-5 at No. 2), Louis Chabut (6-4, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 3), Carlos Rodriguez (6-1, 6-4 at No. 4) and Michael Vizcarra (6-4, 6-3 at No. 5) each lost in singles play.

Sacramento State retuns to action when the team hosts Washingon of the Pac-12 Conference on Saturday at noon.

 

