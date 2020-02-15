MEN’S TENNIS DROPS ROAD MATCH AT SANTA CLARA

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Santa Clara won all six singles matches in straight sets and cruised to a 7-0 victory over Sacramento State in a non-conference men's tennis matchup on Saturday afternoon at the Degheri Tennis Center.



With the victory, the Broncos, who were playing their home opener, improved to 3-5 overall and 1-0 at home. Sacramento State dropped to 1-4, and all four of the team's losses have come on the road.



Senior Hermont Legaspi (No. 1), sophomore Josh Snowdon-Poole (No. 2), freshmen Elliot Arnarp (No. 3) and Carlos Rodriguez (No. 4), junior Michael Vizcarra (No. 5) and freshman Anton De La Puente (No. 6) each fell in straight sets.



In doubles play, Santa Clara swept all three doubles matches to win the point.



Sacramento State used four newcomers in the singles lineup, including three true freshmen. Senior Louis Chabut, who is usually in the lineup, did not play because of injury.



The Hornets return to action tomorrow for their second home match of the season. Sacramento State will host Nevada at 1 p.m. All home matches are on campus and fans are admitted free.