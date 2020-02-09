MEN’S TENNIS FALLS ON THE ROAD TO 15TH-RANKED CAL

BERKELEY -- Sacramento State competed, including Hermont Legaspi winning the first set over the 68th-ranked player in the nation, but the Hornets eventually fell to 15th-ranked Cal, 4-0, on Sunday morning at the Hellman Tennis Complex.



With the win, Cal improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 at home. The Hornets dropped to 1-3, and each of the team's three losses have come on the road.



Three singles matches were stopped early because Cal already had the necessary four points for victory.



After Cal won the doubles point to take an early 1-0 lead, Sacramento State kept things close in nearly every singles match against the nationally ranked Bears. That included Legaspi winning the first set over 68th-ranked Paul Barretto, 6-3. Legaspi trailed in the second set, 4-1, before the match was stopped after Cal had already clinched the win.



In addition, freshman Carlos Rodriguez won his first set, 6-3, at No. 5 over Dominic Barretto before their match was stopped in the second set. Louis Chabut competed, but ultimately fell at No. 3 by a respectable 6-4, 6-3 score. In addition, Josh Snowdon-Poole nearly won the first set at No. 2 but lost to Kent Hunter, 7-5, 6-1.



At No. 6, freshman Michael Vizcarra fell in a tiebreaker in his first set to Mert Zincirli before their match was stopped in the second set. The match clincher was provided at No. 4 where Bjorn Hoffmann beat Elliot Arnarp, 6-3, 6-2.



Sacramento State returns to action next weekend when it plays at Santa Clara on Saturday at 2 p.m., and hosts Nevada on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Hornets' lone home match this season was a 5-2 win over Big Sky Conference rival Eastern Washington on Jan. 24.