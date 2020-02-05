MEN’S TENNIS SIGNS RUDOLFS AKSENOKS AND MARK KEKI

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento State men's tennis program announced today that Rudolfs Aksenoks and Mark Keki have signed National Letters of Intent and will enroll at the University in the fall as freshmen.



Aksenoks is a 5-foot-10 native of Riga, Latvia, and Keki a 6-foot-1 native of Gyor, Hungary. Both players are national champions in their countries, and both are 19-year old right-handers.



"Both Rudolfs and Mark are singles and doubles national champions in their respective countries, and both could be slotted pretty high in our lineup as freshmen," Sacramento State head coach Kevin Kurtz said. "These are the caliber of players we are looking for, and feel very excited and fortunate to get two players who have experience playing at a very high level."



RUDOLFS AKSENOKS

- Has been ranked as high as 441st in the ITF Junior World Tennis rankings.

- Was the Latvian national champion in both singles and doubles in the under 18s and 16s.

- Owner of two ITF doubles championships.

- The ITF doubles titles came in Estonia in March of 2019, and in the country of Georgia in June of 2019



"Rudolfs is a grinder who is willing to put in extra work and stay out there as long as necessary to win matches," Kurtz said. "He has similar experience to Mark as far as playing in a number of ITF tournaments with great success. He should come in and help us right away."



MARK KEKI

- Owner of six ITF doubles championships.

- Has been ranked as high as 486th in the ITF Junior World Tennis rankings.

- A two-time Hungarian national champion in doubles.

- Was the Hungarian national champion in both singles and doubles in the under 18s and 16s.

- Currently ranked 1,411th in the ATP Tour doubles rankings.



"We are very excited to bring in Mark," Sacramento State assistant coach Mikus Losbergs said. "He's had a very good juniors career and has been playing well in futures and ATP Tournaments. He's won six doubles championships, and we are confident his experience will help our team get better."



The Hornets recently opened the 2020 season, and will play again this Sunday at Cal at 10 a.m. Sacramento State is currently 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the Big Sky Conference.