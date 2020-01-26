MEN’S TENNIS DROPS NON-CONFERENCE MATCH AT SAINT MARY’S

MORAGA, Calif. — Despite a singles win from Hermont Legaspi at No. 1, Sacramento State fell on the road at Saint Mary's, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at the Timothy Korth Tennis Complex.



The loss dropped the Hornets to 1-2 overall. Sacramento State was coming off a 5-2 home victory over Big Sky Conference rival Eastern Washington on Friday. Today's match marked the season opener for Saint Mary's, which improved to 1-0 with the victory.



The Gaels jumped out to a 1-0 lead after getting doubles wins at Nos. 1 and 2 to secure the doubles point.



The Hornets earned their lone point of the match when Legaspi, a senior, won his match at No. 1 over James Watt by a 6-3, 6-4 score. However, the Gaels won singles matches at Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 to win, 6-1.



Josh Snowdon-Poole fell at No. 2, Elliot Arnarp lost at No. 3, Anton De La Puente at No. 4, Michael Vizcarra at No. 5, and Abdulaziz Albayouk lost at No. 6.



Louis Chabut did not compete in singles play, and Carlos Rodriguez did not play in singles or doubles play because of injury. Both players would have been in the Hornets' singles lineup if healthy.



Sacramento State does not compete again until traveling to Berkeley to take on Cal on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m.

