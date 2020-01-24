MEN’S TENNIS BEATS EASTERN WASHINGTON, 5-2, IN HOME OPENER

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento State picked up singles wins from Josh Snowdon-Poole, Louis Chabut, Elliot Arnarp and Michael Vizcarra on the way to a 5-2 victory over Eastern Washington on Friday afternoon at the Sacramento State Tennis Courts.



Today's match marked the home opener and Big Sky Conference opener for the Hornets who improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference. Eastern Washington dropped to 0-2 and 0-1 in league.



Sacramento State used seven of the eight players on the roster, including three true freshmen. All seven of those players picked up a win in either singles and/or doubles play. Freshmen Arnarp (singles, doubles), Anton De La Puente (doubles) and Carlos Rodriguez (doubles) each picked up their first dual match collegiate victories.



The Hornets started things off by winning all three doubles matches to earn the point. The combinations of Chabut/Hermont Legaspi (7-6 at No. 1), Rodriguez/De La Puente (6-2 at No. 2) and Arnarp/Snowdon-Poole (6-2 at No. 3) were each victorious.



The Hornets won each of the first three singles matches to take a 4-0 lead and clinch the victory. Vizcarra won at No. 6 (6-2, 6-1), Chabut at No. 3 (6-3, 6-3) and Arnarp at No. 4 (6-2, 1-6, 6-3).



Sacramento State earned its fifth point when Snowdon-Poole, despite trailing 0-5 in the first set at No. 2, stormed all the way back to beat Manuel Balce, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. Legaspi fell at No. 1 (6-4, 6-7, 10-8) and De La Puente at No. 5 (6-4, 7-6).



"We were very pleased with doubles play and our guys competed hard in both singles and doubles," Sacramento State head coach Kevin Kurtz said. "It was a big win for the team. You always want to start the conference season with a victory, and our guys were able to accomplish that today."



The Hornets are back in action in two days when they travel to Moraga to take on Saint Mary's on Sunday at 1 p.m.