MEN’S TENNIS DROPS SEASON OPENER AT PEPPERDINE

MALIBU, Calif. — Playing without the services of senior Louis Chabut, Sacramento State fell on the road at Pepperdine, 7-0, on Sunday evening at Ralphs-Strauss Tennis Center.



Today's match marked the season opener for the Hornets while Pepperdine improved to 3-0. Each of the Waves' victories have come at home over a two-day span.



Sacramento State enters the season with eight players on the roster, comprised of two seniors, one junior, two sophomores and three freshmen. All three of the team's freshman played in today's match - Elliot Arnarp, Anton De La Puente and Carlos Rodriguez. Chabut, who would be slotted towards the top of the Hornets' singles lineup, did not play because of injury.



The Hornets lost five of the six singles matches in straight sets with Rodriguez the only Sacramento State players to last three sets. In his match at No. 4, Rodriguez fell by scores of 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.



Senior Hermont Legaspi fell at No. 1 (6-1, 7-5), sophomore Josh Snowdon-Poole at No. 2 (6-2, 6-2), Arnarp at No. 3 (6-1, 6-2), Rodriguez at No. 4, De La Puente at No. 5 (7-6, 6-0) and junior Michael Vizcarra at No. 6 (6-3, 6-1). Pepperdine won at No. 1 (6-4) and No. 3 (6-3) doubles to claim the doubles points.



Sacramento State will play again in the home opener on Friday, Jan. 24, against Eastern Washington at 1 p.m. That matchup will also mark the Big Sky Conference opener.



Pepperdine – 7, Sacramento State – 0



DOUBLES

1. Fellin, Pietro/Zeitvogel,Tim (PEPPM) def. Vizcarra, Michael/Arnarp, Elliot (SAC) 6-4

2. De La Puente, Anton/Rodriguez, Carlos (SAC) vs. Shelton,Robert/Oetzbach,Adrian (PEPPM) 4-3, unfinished

3. Jankowiak,Pawel/Shamlian,Evan (PEPPM) def. Chabut, Louis/Legaspi, Hermont (SAC) 6-3

Order of finish: 3, 1



SINGLES

1. Oetzbach,Adrian (PEPPM) def. Legaspi, Hermont (SAC) 6-1, 7-5

2. Zeitvogel,Tim (PEPPM) def. Snowdon-Poole, Josh (SAC) 6-2, 6-2

3. Fellin, Pietro (PEPPM) def. Arnarp, Elliot (SAC) 6-1, 6-2

4. Shelton,Robert (PEPPM) def. Rodriguez, Carlos (SAC) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

5. Shamlian,Evan (PEPPM) def. De La Puente, Anton (SAC) 7-6, 6-0

6. Jankowiak,Pawel (PEPPM) def. Vizcarra, Michael (SAC) 6-3, 6-1

Order of finish: 2, 6, 3, 5, 1, 4