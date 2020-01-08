MEN’S TENNIS SELECTED 6TH IN BIG SKY PRESEASON POLL

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento State was selected sixth out of 11 teams in the Big Sky Conference preseason coaches poll, it was announced by the league office this morning.



The Hornets, who received a pair of first place votes, finished with 57 points, just one behind a tie for fourth. Northern Arizona was picked first with 96 points and seven first place votes, followed by Montana (87 points, 2 first place), Southern Utah (66), Portland State (58), Weber State (58), Sacramento State (57), Idaho (50), Montana State (41), Idaho State (39), Northern Colorado (34) and Eastern Washington (19). Northern Arizona is the defending Big Sky regular season and tournament champions.



Sacramento State finished last season with a 9-12 overall record, but was tied for second in the Big Sky standings with a 7-3 record. The Hornets were the No. 3 seed at the Big Sky Tournament and won each of their final three Big Sky regular season matches by 6-1 scores.



The Hornets return four players from that team, and welcome three freshmen and a transfer to the roster. Among the returners are seniors Louis Chabut and Hermont Legaspi who were both fixtures in the team's singles and doubles lineups a year ago. Also returning are sophomores Josh Snowdon-Poole and Abdulaziz Albayouk.



The newcomers are American River College transfer Michael Vizcarra and true freshmen Elliot Arnarp, Anton De La Puente and Carlos Rodriugez.



The Hornets begin the season on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Pepperdine.



Men's Tennis Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Northern Arizona – 96 (7)

2. Montana – 87 (2)

3. Southern Utah – 66

T4. Portland State – 58

T4. Weber State – 58

6. Sacramento State – 57 (2)

7. Idaho – 50

8. Montana State – 41

9. Idaho State – 39

10. Northern Colorado – 34

11. Eastern Washington – 19