BENJI KIKANOVIC NAMED ALL-FAR WEST REGION BY UNITED SOCCER COACHES
Posted: Dec 10, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State's men's soccer's Benji Kikanovic was named a United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region selection on Tuesday, the organization announced. Kikanovic was Sacramento State's lone all-region selection and on of 13 from the Big West conference. 

Kikanovic was selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region's third team, made up of 11 players. In total, 33 players were recognized - 11 to each the first, second, and third teams. 

A sophomore forward from Antelope, Calif., Kikanovic again proved to be one of the most dynamic offensive players in the Big West. He scored four goals, including an overtime game-winner at CSUN, and added an assist, in 17 matches. His nine points were third most on the team.

He led the Hornets in shots (38) and shots on goal (14) and was one of 10 players on the team to appear in 17 or more of the team's 18 total matches.

Three of Kikanovic's goals came in a single match, a 4-2 win at home over San Francisco. The hat trick was just the fifth in Sacramento State program history and the first in more than 20 years (Jamel Mitchell vs. Cal Poly, Sept. 22, 1996).

The all region selection is the first of Kikanovic's career, though he is a two-time Big West all-conference selection as well as the 2018 Big West co-Newcomer of the Year. 

In total, the competitive Big West conference saw 13 of its members named to an all-region team by United Soccer Coaches. The full list is available online

Kikanovic is the fourth Hornets soccer player to be named all-region this year, joining Mikayla Reed, Kylee Kim-Bustillos, and Ariana Nino from the women's program

