MEN'S GOLF FINISHES FIFTH AT THE JOUST

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — Ethan Davidson and Josh Diaz each shot 74 to tie for the lowest rounds by a Sacramento State men's golfer during the final round of The Joust on Tuesday at Goose Creek Golf Club, The Hornets recorded their highest finish of the season, placing fifth among 13 teams with a total of 292-286-313-891.



Davidson tied for 13th overall and moved up nine spots during Tuesday's action. He bogeyed his first two holes and was still 2-over through nine holes after a bogey on No. 12 and a birdie on the par-4 13th. He parred his next four but found himself at 6-over after a double bogey on No. 18 and bogeys on Nos. 1 and 2. Davidson came up big on his last hole with an eagle on the 587-yard, par-5 fourth hole to get back to 4-over on the par 70 course.then



Diaz had his best round of the tournament and tied his low during the spring with a 74. He was even through eight holes with birdies on Nos. 9 and 11 and bogeys on Nos. 7 and 12. He played his final 10 holes at 4-over and tied for 31st overall.



Riley Bell concluded the tournament in 21st place at 71-68-85-224. Bell double bogeyed his first hole and could not get back on track as he finished with one birdie, eight bogeys and four double bogeys on Tuesday.



Jeff Carr shot 81 in the final round and tied for 42nd place. Carr parred 10 consecutive holes in the middle of his round but also had three bogeys, a double bogey and two triple bogeys.



Casey Leebrick provided the final score towards the team total with an 84. Leebrick's final round was comprised of two birdies, five bogeys, three double bogeys and a quintuple bogey. He tied for 56th overall.



Joe Fowler had the lowest total among the three Hornets playing as individuals. Fowler tied for 27th after shooting 72-75-78-225. On Tuesday, he had two birdies, eight bogeys and a double bogey. Eric Olsem was one stroke back to tie for 31st. Olsem had an 83 in the final round with two birdies, five bogeys and five double bogeys.



Omaha won the team title by nine strokes over Cal Poly after totaling 870 over the three rounds. Seattle U (883), Gonzaga (885) and Sacramento State completed the top five. The Hornets finished 19 strokes ahead of Idaho which was the only other Big Sky school in the tournament.



Sacramento State will next host the Sacramento State Invitational on March 2-3 at Valley Hi Country Club. The tournament will feature 36 holes on Monday and a single round on Tuesday. Action begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. on both days.



THE JOUST

Jurupa Valley, Calif. | Goose Creek GC

Par 70 | 6,728 Yards



TEAM RESULTS

1. Omaha 279-285-306-870

2. Cal Poly 284-287-308-879

3. Seattle U 290-281-312-883

4. Gonzaga 298-285-302-885

5. SACRAMENTO STATE 292-286-313-891

T6. Cal Baptist 293-286-315-894

T6. North Dakota State 299-295-300-894

8. Pacific 295-290-313-898

9. Dixie State 292-295-314-901

10. Fraser Valley 291-294-322-907

11. Idaho 290-291-329-910

12. Utah Valley 299-298-316-913

13. La Verne 303-313-322-938



INDIVIDUAL TOP FIVE

1. Witchayapat Sinsrang, UNO, 65-71-72-208

2. Joshua McCarthy, PEP, 70-69-73-212

3. James Mackie, CBU, 68-72-73-213

T4. Matt Ruel, GON, 74-67-73-213

T4. Jack Rahon, SU, 70-68-76-214



SACRAMENTO STATE FINISHERS

T13. Ethan Davidson 73-72-74-219

T21. Riley Bell 71-68-85-224

T27. Joe Fowler 72-75-78-225*

T31. Josh Diaz 74-78-74-226

T31. Eric Olsem 72-71-83-226*

T42. Jeff Carr 74-73-81-228

T56. Casey Leebrick 74-73-84-231

T75. Christian James 8079-79-238*