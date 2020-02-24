MEN'S GOLF IN FOURTH, BELL TIED FOR FOURTH AT THE JOUST

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — The Sacramento Sate men's golf team sits in fourth place after the first two rounds of The Joust on Monday at Goose Creek GC. The Hornets had rounds of 292-286-578 and are 18-over par as a team on the par-70 course.



Omaha leads the tournament at 4-over and holds a seven-stroke lead over both Seattle U and Cal Poly which are tied for second place. The Hornets lead Cal Baptist by one stroke and have a two-stroke advantage over fellow Big Sky school Idaho which is sixth.



Riley Bell led the team in the opening day and is tied for fourth overall. Bell shot 71-68-139 and is three strokes off the individual lead. The sophomore was 2-under through his first six holes with birdies on the par-5 seventh and par-4 10th. However, he had bogeys on five of his next six holes to take him to 3-over. He got back on track with a birdie on the par-5 17th and added another on the par-4 first to drop back to 1-over. He was never over par in the afternoon round and finished with four birdies and two bogeys.



Ethan Davidson ranks second on the team and is tied for 22nd overall at 73-72-145. Davidson fluctuated between 2-under and 4-over during his first round but ended with a birdie on the par-5 fifth hole to leave him at 3-over. He started the second round slowly with three bogeys and a double bogey on his first eight holes. He stayed there until birdies on the par-3 16th and 17th . Davidson added a birdie on the par-5 third to finish at 2-over.



Casey Leebrick and Jeff Carr at tied for 33rd place at 7-over. Leebrick had three birdies in his first round with five bogeys and a double bogey. His second round was comprised of three birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey.



Carr had identical scores of 74-73-147. He was even through his first 11 holes with two birdies and two bogeys before ending the round at 4-over. He had two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in the second round.



Josh Diaz completed the lineup with rounds of 74 and 78 and is tied for 63rd.



Along with the five golfers in the lineup, Sacramento State is also being represented by three individuals in the tournament. Both Joe Fowler and Eric Olsem shot 72 in the first round to finish at 2-over. Fowler started on No. 18 with a par but followed with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 2. After four straight pars, he birdied the par-5 seventh but moved to 4-over after bogeys on Nos. 8-10. Fowler played his remaining seven holes at 2-under with birdies on the par-4 13th and 15th and five pars. Olsen bogeyed the par-5 17th, birdied No. 18 and bogeyed the par-4 first to start his day. He turned to 1-under following birdies on the par-4 sixth and par-3 ninth. After two pars, he returned to even with a bogey on No. 12 and finished with bogeys on Nos. 13 and 15.



Olsem shot 71 in the second round and is tied for 15th heading into Tuesday. His round started with a birdie but eventually took him to 3-over after a double bogey on the par-4 ninth. Olsem played his final seven holes at 2-under with birdies on the par-4 13th and 15th.



Fowler joins Carr and Leebrick in a tie for 33rd. He was 5-over in the second round with two birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey.



THE JOUST AT GOOSE CREEK

Jurupa Valley, Calif. | Goose Creek GC

Par 70 | 6,839 Yards



TEAM RESULTS

1. Omaha 279-285-564

T2. Seattle U 290-281-571

T2. Cal Poly 284-287-571

4. SACRAMENTO STATE 292-286-578

5. Cal Baptist 293-286-579

6. Idaho 290-291-581

7. Gonzaga 298-285-583

T8. Pacific 295-290-585

T8. Fraser Valley 291-294-585

10. Dixie State 292-295-587

11. North Dakota State 299-295-587

12. Utah Valley 299-298-597

13. La Verne 303-313-616



INDIVIDUAL TOP FIVE

1. Joseph Glenn, UI, 69-67-136

2. Witchayapat Sunsrang, UNO, 65-71-136

3. Jack Rahon, SU, 70-68-138

T4. Riley Bell, SAC, 71-68-139

T4. Joshua McCarthy, PEP, 70-69-139



SACRAMENTO STATE SCORES

T4. Riley Bell 71-68-139

T15. Eric Olsem 72-71-143*

T22. Ethan Davidson 73-72-145

T33. Casey Leebrick 74-73-147

T33. Jeff Carr 74-73-147

T33. Joe Fowler 72-75-147*

T63. Josh Diaz 74-78-152

T79. Christian James 80-79-159*

* Competing as an individual