BELL, LEEBRICK PLACE IN TOP 10 AT ORANGE COUNTY COLLEGIATE CLASSIC

COTO DE CAZA, Calif. — Riley Bell and Casey Leebrick each finished among the 10 individuals at the Orange County Collegiate Classic on Tuesday, tying for sixth and ninth place, respectively, to lead the Sacramento State men's golf team. The Hornets finished 12th in the three round tournament.



Leebrick had the best round on the team during the final round on Tuesday. The sophomore shot 73 and finished the tournament at 78-71-73-222. He started with a bogey on the par-5 12th and moved to 2-over with a bogey on the par-4 14th. Leebrick turned to the front side of the course after birdying Nos. 16-18. He followed with a bogey on No. 1 before parring the next eight holes to remain at even. His final bogey came on the par-3 10th hole.



Bell totaled 72-72-77-221 to have the lowest 54-hole score on the team. He played the hist final 13 holes at 2-under par but could not overcome a slow start which saw him record two bogeys, a double bogey and triple bogey over his first five holes (Nos. 10-14). A bogey on No. 17 took him to 8-over on the round before he eagled the 533-yard, par-5 18th. Bell, however, followed with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 2 to go back to 8-over. He finished his round with birdies on the par-4 fourth, par-5 sixth and par-4 ninth along with four pars.



Josh Diaz ranked third on the team at 77-82-79-238 to tie for 63rd. Diaz had three birdies, four bogeys and three double bogeys in his final round.



Jeff Carr tied for 76th at 81-79-82-242. Carr was 2-over through his first nine holes (Nos. 11-1) with a birdie on the par-4 17th and three bogeys. He had a bogey, two doubles and triple on his final half.



Ethan Davidson totaled 81-83-79-243 to tie for 79th. Davidson had two birdies, four bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey on Tuesday.



Cal State Fullerton and San Francisco tied for the team title with each team finishing at 12-over par. Grand Canyon was 19 strokes back of the pair in third place while UC Santa Barbara, Santa Clara and UC Irvine tied for fourth.



Individually, Cal State Fullerton's Derek Castillo ran away from the field to become the medalist. Castillo was 8-under par during the two days with rounds of 68-68-72-208. Teammate Jack Dyer was second at 1-under.



Sacramento State will return to Southern California at The Joust on Feb. 24-25. The tournament will be hosted by Cal Baptist at Goose Creek Golf Club in Jurupa Valley, Calif.



ORANGE COUNTY COLLEGIATE CLASSIC

Coto de Caza South Course | Coto de Caza, Calif.

Par 72 | 6,986 Yards



TEAM STANDINGS

T1. San Francisco 291-294-291-876

T1. Cal State Fullerton 299-294-283-876

3. Grand Canyon 302-297-296-895

T4. UC Santa Barbara 299-305-296-900

T4. Santa Clara 314-294-292-900

T4. UC Irvine 302-298-300-900

7. Cal Baptist 300-304-301-905

8. Loyola Marymont 313-299-296-908

9. Butler 311-306-296-913

T10. UC San Diego 297-306-315-918

T10. Central Arkansas 308-307-303-918

12. SACRAMENTO STATE 308-304-308-920

13. Cal Poly 305-307-312-924

14. North Alabama 305-307-312-924

15. CSUN 310-299-324-933

16. British Columbia 317-311-318-946

17. UC Riverside 321-317-328-966



INDIVIDUAL TOP FIVE

1. Derek Castillo, CSUF, 68-68-72-208

2. Jack Dyer, CSUF, 72-71-72-215

3. Tim Widing, USF, 71-74-71-216

4. Alex Chin, USF, 71-73-73-217

5. Reece Nilsen, GCU, 71-75-72-218



SACRAMENTO STATE SCORES

T6. Riley Bell 72-72-77-221

T9. Casey Leebrick 78-71-73-222

T63. Josh Diaz 77-82-79-238

T76. Jeff Carr 81-79-82-242

T79. Ethan Davidson 81-83-79-243