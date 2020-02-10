BELL, LEEBRICK GUIDE MEN'S GOLF IN OPENING DAY OF ORANGE COUNTY COLLEGIATE

COTO DE CAZA, Calif. — Riley Bell posted the team's low score in the first round and Casey Leebrick was 4-under par when play was halted during the second round to lead the Sacramento State men's golf team at the Orange County Collegiate Classic on Monday.



The Hornets are currently in eighth place with each golfer having between three and four holes to play in the second round. The third round will immediately follow after second round play concludes on Tuesday.



Bell fought his way past a tough start which saw him bogeyed his first two holes and then double bogey the par-5 12th to leave him at 4-over through three holes. He parred his next three holes and then surged with birdies on the par-3 16th, par-4 17th and par-5 18th to leave him a 1-over at the midway point of his round. Bell dropped to even with a birdie on the par-4 second. His only bogey on the front nine came on the par-4 fifth and was immediately followed by a birdie on the par-5 sixth. He ended the round with three pars.



Josh Diaz shot 77 in the morning do rank second on the team. He played his first nine holes (Nos. 11-1) at 2-over with bogeys on the par-4 13th and 14th. Diaz later bogeyed the par-5 third and the doubled the par-3 fourth to take him to 4-over par. His first birdie came on the par-4 fifth and he moved to 3-over with a birdie on the par-3 eighth. However, he double bogeyed the par-4 ninth before ending with a par on No. 10.



Casey Leebrick added a round of 78 in the first round. Leebrick began in the 12th hole with a bogey and was 5-over at the midway point with a birdie on No. 17, a double bogey on No. 18 and a triple bogey on the par-4 15th. He played the front nine of the course even with a pair of birdies and bogeys. His first round concluded with a bogey on the par-4 11th.



Jeff Carr and Ethan Davidson each shot 81 to give the team its final score. Carr had two birdies, six bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey in the first round. Davidson had three birdies, three bogeys, a double bogey, triple bogey and quadruple bogey.



In the second round, Leebrick parred his first five holes and then jumped to 2-under in the round with an eagle on the 341-yard, par-4 17th hole. After three more pars, he birdied Nos. 3 and 4 and added a third birdie on the par-5 sixth. His only bogey of the second round was on the par-3 eighth hole which was his final hole before darkness set in.



Bell was even during the afternoon and is even in the tournament which ties him for fourth place. Bell was 3-over through his first 10 holes with bogeys on Nos. 13, 16 and 1. He then made his move with birdies on the par-3 fourth, par-4 fifth and par-5 sixth.



Davidson was 4-over in the second round. He began the round with three pars and birdied No. 15. He played Nos. 17-2 at 6-over to move him to 5-over par for the round. Davidson then birdied three of his next four holes with the lone exception being a double bogey on the par-3 fourth.



Carr is 5-over and Diaz stands at 7-over in the second round. Carr had two birdies, two bogeys, a double blooey and triple bogey. Diaz's round consisted of three birdies and two double bogeys.



San Francisco (9-over) leads Cal State Fullerton by two strokes for the team lead. UC San Diego is six strokes off the lead in third place and Grand Canyon is fourth.



ORANGE COUNTY COLLEGIATE CLASSIC

Coto de Caza South Course | Coto de Caza, Calif.

Par 72 | 6,986 Yards



TEAM STANDINGS

1. San Francisco 291

2. UC San Diego 297

T3. UC Santa Barbara 299

T3. Cal State Fullerton 299

5. Cal Baptist 300

T6. UC Irvine 302

T6. Grand Canyon 302

8. North Alabama 305

9. Cal Poly 306

T10. Central Arkansas 308

T10. SACRAMENTO STATE 308

12. CSUN 310

13. Butler 311

14. Loyola Marymont 313

15. Santa Clara 314

16. British Columbia 317

17. UC Riverside 321



INDIVIDUAL TOP FIVE

1. Derek Castillo, CSUF, 68

2. Austin Liu, CP, 69

T3. Justin Cross, CBU, 70

T3. Jacob Johnson, UCSD, 70

T5. Tim Widing, USF, 71

T5. Matthew Anderson, USF, 71

T5. Alex Chin, USF, 71

T5. Reece Nilsen, GCU, 71



SACRAMENTO STATE SCORES

T9. Riley Bell 72

T36. Josh Diaz 77

T44. Casey Leebrick 78

T69. Jeff Carr 81

T69. Ethan Davidson 81