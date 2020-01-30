Text-Only Site

MEN'S GOLF TABBED TO FINISH FIRST IN BIG SKY PRESEASON POLL

MEN'S GOLF TABBED TO FINISH FIRST IN BIG SKY PRESEASON POLL
Posted: Jan 30, 2020

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Sacramento State men's golf team was selected to finish in first place by the narrowest of margins in the Big Sky Conference preseason poll. The poll was voted on by league head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own team.

The Hornets earned four first-place votes and totaled 34 points. That mark left them one point ahead of defending champion Northern Colorado which received the other three first-place selection. Weber State was third with 26 points and followed by Idaho (20). Southern Utah (13), Binghamton (11) and Hartford (10) completed the poll.

Sacramento State returns all five members of its lineup from last season's Big Sky Championships where the team finished fifth. Jeff Carr led the Hornets and tied for second overall at 10-under par. Carr set the Big Sky Championships single-round record and tied the second best score in program history with a 9-under par round of 63 in the third round. Ethan Davidson and Riley Bell each tied for 14th place at the tournament to rank second on the team.

Davidson led Sacramento State during the fall. The sophomore played in four of the team's five events and averaged 71.92 in 12 rounds. He had five rounds of 70 or better, including a pair of 67s.

Along with Carr, Davidson and Bell, the Hornets also return Josh Diaz, Joe Fowler, Christian James and Eric Olsem from last year's team. Sacramento State also added Casey Leebrick, Keaton Sutherland and Jonathan Tanihana to the roster this season. The team showed its depth throughout the fall as nine members of the team played in the lineup during the seasons.

Sacramento State will start the spring at the Orange County Collegiate Classic on Coto de Caza Golf Club on Feb. 10-11. The Hornets will host the Sacramento State Invitational on March 2-3 at Valley Hi Country Club.

2020 Big Sky Men's Golf Preseason Poll
1. Sacramento State – 34 (4)
2. Northern Colorado – 33 (3)
3. Weber State - 26
4. Idaho - 20
5. Southern Utah - 13
6. Binghamton - 11
7. Hartford - 10

MEN'S GOLF TABBED TO FINISH FIRST IN BIG SKY PRESEASON POLL
January 30, 2020 MEN'S GOLF TABBED TO FINISH FIRST IN BIG SKY PRESEASON POLL
DAVIDSON EARNS SECOND BIG SKY MEN'S GOLFER OF THE WEEK AWARD THIS FALL
November 6, 2019 DAVIDSON EARNS SECOND BIG SKY MEN'S GOLFER OF THE WEEK AWARD THIS FALL
BELL, TANIHANA SHOOT 69 IN FINAL ROUND OF KA'ANAPALI COLLEGIATE CLASSIC
November 3, 2019 BELL, TANIHANA SHOOT 69 IN FINAL ROUND OF KA'ANAPALI COLLEGIATE CLASSIC
MEN'S GOLF SHOOTS 5-UNDER AS CARR, LEEBRICK AND BELL FINISH UNDER PAR
November 2, 2019 MEN'S GOLF SHOOTS 5-UNDER AS CARR, LEEBRICK AND BELL FINISH UNDER PAR
DAVIDSON'S 67 LEADS MEN'S GOLF IN FIRST ROUND AT KA'ANAPALI
November 1, 2019 DAVIDSON'S 67 LEADS MEN'S GOLF IN FIRST ROUND AT KA'ANAPALI
DAVIDSON, LEEBRICK SHOOT EVEN PAR IN FINAL ROUND OF VISIT STOCKTON PACIFIC INVITATIONAL
October 23, 2019 DAVIDSON, LEEBRICK SHOOT EVEN PAR IN FINAL ROUND OF VISIT STOCKTON PACIFIC INVITATIONAL
MEN'S GOLF LED BY FOWLER, DAVIDSON IN SECOND ROUND OF VISIT STOCKTON PACIFIC INVITE
October 22, 2019 MEN'S GOLF LED BY FOWLER, DAVIDSON IN SECOND ROUND OF VISIT STOCKTON PACIFIC INVITE
MEN'S GOLF TIED FOR THIRD AFTER FIRST ROUND OF VISIT STOCKTON PACIFIC INVITE
October 21, 2019 MEN'S GOLF TIED FOR THIRD AFTER FIRST ROUND OF VISIT STOCKTON PACIFIC INVITE
THREE 71S HELPS MEN'S GOLF MOVE UP AT BILL CULLUM INVITATIONAL
October 15, 2019 THREE 71S HELPS MEN'S GOLF MOVE UP AT BILL CULLUM INVITATIONAL
FOWLER, DIAZ GUIDE MEN'S GOLF AT FIRST DAY OF BILL CULLUM INVITATIONAL
October 14, 2019 FOWLER, DIAZ GUIDE MEN'S GOLF AT FIRST DAY OF BILL CULLUM INVITATIONAL
ETHAN DAVIDSON NAMED BIG SKY GOLFER OF THE WEEK
October 2, 2019 ETHAN DAVIDSON NAMED BIG SKY GOLFER OF THE WEEK
DAVIDSON RECORDS CAREER BESTS IN FINAL ROUND OF NICK WATNEY INVITATIONAL
October 1, 2019 DAVIDSON RECORDS CAREER BESTS IN FINAL ROUND OF NICK WATNEY INVITATIONAL
MEN'S GOLF TIGHTLY PACKED AFTER FIRST ROUND OF NICK WATNEY INVITATIONAL
September 30, 2019 MEN'S GOLF TIGHTLY PACKED AFTER FIRST ROUND OF NICK WATNEY INVITATIONAL
CASEY LEEBRICK NAMED BIG SKY CO-MEN'S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
September 19, 2019 CASEY LEEBRICK NAMED BIG SKY CO-MEN'S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
MEN'S GOLF RECORDS BEST TEAM SCORE OF THE DAY IN FINAL ROUND OF GOLFWEEK CONFERENCE CHALLENGE
September 17, 2019 MEN'S GOLF RECORDS BEST TEAM SCORE OF THE DAY IN FINAL ROUND OF GOLFWEEK CONFERENCE CHALLENGE
LEEBRICK LEADS THE WAY FOR MEN'S GOLF WITH A ROUND OF 70
September 16, 2019 LEEBRICK LEADS THE WAY FOR MEN'S GOLF WITH A ROUND OF 70
LEEBRICK SHOOTS 72 IN FIRST CAREER ROUND FOR MEN'S GOLF
September 15, 2019 LEEBRICK SHOOTS 72 IN FIRST CAREER ROUND FOR MEN'S GOLF