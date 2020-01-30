MEN'S GOLF TABBED TO FINISH FIRST IN BIG SKY PRESEASON POLL

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Sacramento State men's golf team was selected to finish in first place by the narrowest of margins in the Big Sky Conference preseason poll. The poll was voted on by league head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own team.



The Hornets earned four first-place votes and totaled 34 points. That mark left them one point ahead of defending champion Northern Colorado which received the other three first-place selection. Weber State was third with 26 points and followed by Idaho (20). Southern Utah (13), Binghamton (11) and Hartford (10) completed the poll.



Sacramento State returns all five members of its lineup from last season's Big Sky Championships where the team finished fifth. Jeff Carr led the Hornets and tied for second overall at 10-under par. Carr set the Big Sky Championships single-round record and tied the second best score in program history with a 9-under par round of 63 in the third round. Ethan Davidson and Riley Bell each tied for 14th place at the tournament to rank second on the team.



Davidson led Sacramento State during the fall. The sophomore played in four of the team's five events and averaged 71.92 in 12 rounds. He had five rounds of 70 or better, including a pair of 67s.



Along with Carr, Davidson and Bell, the Hornets also return Josh Diaz, Joe Fowler, Christian James and Eric Olsem from last year's team. Sacramento State also added Casey Leebrick, Keaton Sutherland and Jonathan Tanihana to the roster this season. The team showed its depth throughout the fall as nine members of the team played in the lineup during the seasons.



Sacramento State will start the spring at the Orange County Collegiate Classic on Coto de Caza Golf Club on Feb. 10-11. The Hornets will host the Sacramento State Invitational on March 2-3 at Valley Hi Country Club.



2020 Big Sky Men's Golf Preseason Poll

1. Sacramento State – 34 (4)

2. Northern Colorado – 33 (3)

3. Weber State - 26

4. Idaho - 20

5. Southern Utah - 13

6. Binghamton - 11

7. Hartford - 10